Hot: tomorrow only 2 red stamps in Italy, none on Thursday – Healthcare

Today, there are still 17 cities marked by the Ministry of Health with the red heat alert sticker, but they will become only two tomorrow, namely Bari and Catania. While on Thursday all the red and orange stickers will disappear, leaving only the yellow and green ones.

For today the 17 cities in red, compared to the 27 monitored, are: Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Massina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome.

As for the rest of the cities, Viterbo is classified with an orange dot, 4 are in yellow (Bologna, Genoa, Trieste and Venice) and the remaining 6 in green: Bolzano, Brescia, Milan, Turin and Verona.

On 26 July the meteorological picture changes, with 14 cities passing from the red dot to yellow (these are Cagliari, Campobasso, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome). The cities that remain red are only Bari and Catania. While for Thursday 27 the last two will also return to a yellow alert level.

There are 4 levels of risk used by the bulletin published daily by the Ministry of Health to inform citizens of the expected heat waves: the green dot indicates meteorological conditions that do not pose health risks; the yellow pre-alert dot indicates that they may precede the occurrence of a heat wave; the orange dot indicates high temperatures and conditions that can have adverse effects in susceptible population groups, such as the elderly and children.

Finally, the red dot indicates a heat wave, with conditions that involve a high risk for the entire population.

