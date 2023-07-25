Home » Minimum wage, the opposition: “The government withdraws the suppressive amendment”
Minimum wage, the opposition: “The government withdraws the suppressive amendment”

by admin
Minimum wage, the opposition: “The government withdraws the suppressive amendment”

Meeting between the group leaders in the Chamber and in the Labor commission of Pd, M5S, Action and Avs

“The forces that signed the bill on the minimum wage are asking the majority to withdraw thesuppressive amendment and confirm their willingness to go to Parliament as early as July 27 to discuss the merits of the proposal as established by the conference of group leaders”.

This was decided in the meeting that ended just before 6 pm which was attended by the group leaders in the Chamber and in the Labor commission of Pd, M5S, Action and Avs. Riccardo Magi and Maria Cecilia Guerra were also present. Subscribe to the newsletter

