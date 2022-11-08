Warm up with this goodness, winter arrives and we need a nice hot chocolate, but we will prepare it white and to make it perfect this is the right recipe.

The heat seemed to not want to leave us, but finally you can start to feel that fresh breeze that makes you already want a little hot chocolate in the evening lying comfortably on the sofa. With today’s recipe we will make sure that it is just perfect and we will prepare it with white chocolate.

All ready for a nice cup of hot white chocolate, warm up with this goodness, this is the recipe to make it perfect you can’t go wrong. Unlike the classic milk chocolate there are small differences as white chocolate has a different texture, but just follow these easy directions and you will get the right creamy consistency at the right point.

Feel like warming up on your sofa with a nice cup of hot chocolate? If you prepare it like this it will certainly be perfect.

What do you say then? Follow the instructions step by step and in no time you will get an incredible chef-proof result.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 7/8 minutes

Ingredients for 4 servings

800 ml of whole milk

250 g of white chocolate

70 g of sugar

55 g of cornstarch

Preparation of hot white chocolate

To prepare the white hot chocolate, start grating the white chocolate and give it a powder. Pour the grated chocolate into a bowl and add the sugar and cornstarch.

Mix the powders well until you get a homogeneous mixture. Separately in a saucepan, heat the milk over low heat until it is very hot, then turn off the stove and pour it a little at a time into the prepared mixture and mix vigorously with a hand whisk to melt it.

Keep adding the milk a little at a time to avoid the risk of lumps. Then bring it back to the stove and, always stirring constantly the mixture, let it thicken, it will take about 7/8 minutes. When the chocolate is ready, turn off the stove, pour it into the cups and serve it immediately still hot. Enjoy your meal.