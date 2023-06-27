How can you really buy a BMW car between 17-30 thousand euros (even at half the price list)

How to buy one Cheap BMW? First, evaluate the options available in the brand’s entry-level car segment, such as the 1 Series or the 2 Series. These models often offer good value for money and require a lower budget than other models. Do not underestimate the purchase of a used car or a certified BMW as they can offer a cheaper price than a new vehicle. In this context, it is essential to carry out a careful evaluation of the used vehicle and request its maintenance history to ensure that you get a car in good condition.

To save even more, you might want to consider car finance or leasing. These options allow you to spread the payment over time or pay only for the use of the car, thus reducing the initial impact. Finally, do at promotions and discounts offered by BMW dealers. From time to time, special offers or advantageous financing plans may be available. Based on these premises, let’s see better:

Bmw series 1 it is a 5-door car characterized by more aerodynamic lines than its previous editions. It stands out for its front-wheel drive and offers a more spacious interior and trunk. The car offers a smooth ride, mainly thanks to the high-quality 8-speed automatic transmission, and is also agile in manoeuvring. Comfort is excellent, and the engines are responsive, efficient and emit low noise levels.

Depending on your needs and preferences, you can opt for a BMW 118i or a 118d. The 118i is best suited for those who mainly travel on motorways, while the 118d is best suited for those who frequently travel long distances. In relation to the price, if a new BMW 1 Series can cost around 30,000 euros, it is possible to find used models on the BMW official store at around 17,000 euros or almost half the original price. However, there are many options to choose from that can suit the different needs of motorists.

Bmw Serie 2 Active Tourer it is a compact and dynamic people carrier. The interiors are extremely refined, with two integrated displays and a floating central armrest, although the practical sliding sofa is available as an option. Starting with the 218i version equipped with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine, all variants offer lively performance. The car guarantees good road holding, efficient braking and high driving comfort. The plug-in hybrid versions are distinguished by an excellent range in all-electric mode.

The price of a new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is around 36,000 euros, but on the used market it is possible to find specimens for around 22,000 euros, thus guaranteeing a considerable savings.

BMW X1 It is a medium-sized SUV characterized by an angular design and generously sized wheels, up to 20 inches. The dashboard is dominated by a curved panel with two displays, while the central console is suspended. This vehicle shares the same basis as the 2 Series Active Tourer, benefiting from the same driving characteristics: lively performance, low fuel consumption and good road holding.

L’engine offer is extensive, including also the iX1 twin-engine electric variant. While the starting price for the basic model is around 40,000 euros, you can buy a second-hand used vehicle for around 27,000 euros.

BMW X2 is the coupé variant of the X1 which offers a sportier and more dynamic design. This car is based on the previous generation of the X1. Regardless of the version, it guarantees excellent road holding in combination with great agility, even if it can be stiff on uneven surfaces. The M35i version, equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine and all-wheel drive, offers very high performance.

The front-wheel drive versions, available with 16 or 18-inch wheels, have an attractive price, making them interesting for those who do not need all-wheel drive. The 20d version is even more lively in terms of performance. Starting at around 36,000 euros, the price of the BMW X2 can drop to around 24,000 euros in used market.

Premium brands are presenting numerous novelties that reflect innovation and response to market demands, offering models in the price range between 25,000 and 30,000 euros. Also BMW is no less in this trend.

Unlike Mercedes, which offers customers the choice between a traditional S-Class and an EQS with a completely different design, BMW won’t go that route. For the Bavarian brand, the goal is to provide a range of different drives while maintaining a consistent design without significant deviations. This is part of a larger strategy involving the launch of new models at affordable pricesespecially in the SUV segment with a cost positioning between 25,000 and 30,000 euros.

A prime example of this philosophy is represented by Bmw iVision Dee, a highly technological concept. It is a mid-sized car, similar to the 3 Series, featuring an unobtrusive kidney grille that can disappear thanks to the lighting. The rest of the bodywork also features a minimalist aesthetic, with clean, simple lines running through the vehicle.

There are other examples of this trend as well. The new Lexus LBX represents an advancement in Lexus’ corporate strategy, which focuses on producing premium vehicles with cutting-edge technology and a high-quality driving experience. Volvo is ready to launch its brand new model on the market XC20. Although the C-segment is traditionally the most attractive in Europe for the renowned Scandinavian carmaker, the growing sales success in the crossover market has caught the company’s attention.