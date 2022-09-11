Home Health How did Queen Elizabeth die? The accidental fall
How did Queen Elizabeth die? The accidental fall

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, after months of concern for her health and her declining physique since the death of her husband, Prince Consort Philip, in April 2021. Behind her, the Queen of England leaves a kingdom it has ruled for over 70 years.

Death caused by a severe fall

Despite her advanced age, the queen did not die of an illness. According to the latest rumors confirmed by reliable sources, the queen would have died from traumas reported in an accidental fall. The doctors who assisted her at any time of the day would have immediately understood the gravity of the situation, to the point of advising against a transfer to the hospital and inviting family members to her bedside.

It was the announcement that all of Elizabeth’s closest relatives were on their way to Balmoral to suggest that the Queen was really serious and had only a few hours to live. Only in the evening the message “London bridge is down”, the official confirmation of her death arrived from the social profiles of the royal family.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II: the funeral

The final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September. On Wednesday 14, the body of the longest-lived queen in the United Kingdom will be transferred to Westminster, the seat of Parliament, for the funeral home which will be open for homage to subjects for 23 hours a day until her funeral.

Thousands of people will attend the ceremony which will take place in nearby Westminster Abbey, the church where Elizabeth II married in 1947 and was crowned Queen in 1953.

