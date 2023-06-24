How do you catch tics: causes and symptoms

Some people make repetitive involuntary gestures called tics: what they depend on and why they arise.

When we talk about tics we refer to some gestures, movements or expressions that occur suddenly and are not really controlled by the mind.

The reasons why tics develop are not yet 100% clearbut the most accredited hypotheses are linked to a neurological problem connected in particular to the motor cortex and the cerebral ganglia.

Tics are unconscious gestures: the symptoms and how they manifest themselves

First you have to make a distinction between two types of ticsi.e. the simple ones to the complex ones:

I’m simple: they occur mainly in childhood and are behaviors caused by tension and nervousness. For example, they are grimaces or coughs, which involve one or a few musclesComplex tics: in this case they are gestures that involve multiple parts of the body and also the repetition of out of place words or phrases. Tics are particularly evident in Tourette syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorderTourette syndrome is characterized by tics – TantaSalute.it

The most repeated tics are found precisely in gestures that are performed several times in a rowsuch as clearing the throat, touching a particular part of the body for no concrete reason, tilting the head, squinting and another series of almost infinite movements.

Usually before a tic occurs there are urges or feelings of tension that are a trigger. With training and preparation tics can be controlled for very short periods of time. The main reasons why a person develops tics are very strong and intense negative emotions, such as anxiety or tiredness. In some cases, tics are the result of certain diseases and disorders, but they can also be induced by some medications and drugs. The tics usually subside over time

Tics can therefore be caused by some syndromes or some disorders. Among the most common identifiable causes are:

Encephalitis Carbon monoxide poisoning Tourette’s syndrome Huntingtong’s disease

There are three rarer causes:

StrokeAutismAsperger’s syndrome

Given the great difficulty in being able to control them, tics often cause discomfort and even more tension to people who suffer from themso if necessary, you can turn to professional help.

