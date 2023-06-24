Home » Alessia Marcuzzi enjoys the holidays, a screaming white costume. PHOTO
by admin
Alessia Marcuzzi at 50 continues to enchant. A timeless beauty. On his Instagram profile (the page is followed by over 5 million followers) the TV presenter has published a short film in which she is seen in a beautiful white costume on board a boat. Alessia enjoys the holidays before diving back into work with the many commitments that await her. And her fans go into a frenzy: Lolli 85 writes: “Mamma mia, give a lead to 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds put together”. Amathe comments: “You are always more beautiful!!!!!”. Bertuccio.giuseppe writes: “You are always the best”

Source Instagram Alessia Marcuzzi

