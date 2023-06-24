Home » the moment a fuel depot in Voronezh is hit- TV courier
World

the moment a fuel depot in Voronezh is hit- TV courier

by admin
the moment a fuel depot in Voronezh is hit- TV courier

According to the Kyiv Post, the Russian air force bombed it to block access to fuel for Wagner mercenaries

According to the Kyiv Post the Russian Air Force would bombed a fuel depot in Voronezh, the town in southwestern Russia where Wagner’s mercenaries allegedly advanced. Again according to the Ukrainian newspaper, in this way Moscow intends to block the private army forceswhich would be marching to the capital, access to fuel.

The governor of the region Alexander Gusev, quoted by Tass, instead communicated the explosion by posting photos in which a gigantic column of black smoke can be seen rising.

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 3:08 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  UN, Albania, Brazil and the Emirates are also on the Security Council

You may also like

The search for Ana has been going on...

Mother Elisa, from Salento to the outskirts of...

News Udinese – The first two friendlies have...

How a submarine like the Titan implodes

The language of the future and the most...

In a video the conversation between the head...

Russia close to civil war, the news reported...

Which are the SUVs with the least problems,...

A Palestinian militant was killed by the Israeli...

Carlos Sadness cures the heat with “Guava Juice”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy