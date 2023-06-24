the moment a fuel depot in Voronezh is hit- TV courier

According to the Kyiv Post, the Russian air force bombed it to block access to fuel for Wagner mercenaries

According to the Kyiv Post the Russian Air Force would bombed a fuel depot in Voronezh, the town in southwestern Russia where Wagner’s mercenaries allegedly advanced. Again according to the Ukrainian newspaper, in this way Moscow intends to block the private army forceswhich would be marching to the capital, access to fuel.

The governor of the region Alexander Gusev, quoted by Tass, instead communicated the explosion by posting photos in which a gigantic column of black smoke can be seen rising.

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 3:08 PM

