News Udinese – The first two friendlies have been fixed / Opponents revealed

Udinese has scheduled the first two friendlies of their season. Let’s go see who the opponents of the Juventus club will be in Austria

Udinese has set the first two dates of this new season. Just in the last few hours there have been rumors announcing the friendlies that will be played in the Austrian training camp. The exact days are already there and consequently you can’t do anything but circle them with red pencil on the calendar. The first match will be against Leipzigil next June 25th in that of Lienz. The German team will certainly be a commitment not to be underestimated, given that we are talking about a team that has monopolized the German Cup (DFB Pokal) for two years now. The second engagement will be against another great German team, we are talking about of the Berlin Union. The match is scheduled for June 29 in Matrei. These dates are certainly the most important also from a future point of view, given that they will be the first test matches that will allow us to evaluate the physical condition of the team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. Becao’s future is written

June 24 – 11:26

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

