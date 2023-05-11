How do you know you have ovarian cancer?

Il ovarian cancer it is a disease that affects many women around the world. Unfortunately, this condition is often discovered at an advanced stage, making treatment and recovery more difficult.

Symptoms can vary from woman to woman and can be similar to those of other gynecological diseases. One of the main symptoms is abdominal swelling: an increase in the circumference of the belly, not associated with weight gain, could recommend a medical check-up.

Il pelvic pain is another common sign of ovarian cancer: the discomfort can be acute or chronic and can be accompanied by other symptoms, such as nausea. A change in your menstrual cycle, such as having a heavier or less heavy flow than usual, could also be worrying, especially if it is associated with constipation or diarrhea, weight loss for no apparent reason, and a strong feeling of satiety.

How to prevent ovarian cancer

Prevention is the key to combating it. Therefore it is essential to have regular gynecological check-ups planning at least one visit every year. A healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help prevent ovarian cancer. But knowing your family history could also be crucial: if you have close relatives who have had ovarian cancer, you could be at an increased risk of developing the disease.

And therefore it is good to talk to your doctor to understand if there is a need for more frequent checks for the execution of specific tests, such as transvaginal ultrasound or the dosage of CA-125. Another method is related to surgical prophylaxis: this procedure involves the removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes to avoid the formation of ovarian neoplasia.

What are the main risk factors

The probability of developing ovarian cancer increases with age: most cases occur in women over the age of 50, often who have first-degree relatives (mother or sister) affected by the same disease.

Also obesity is a risk factor but especially women who have never had children or who had their first pregnancy after the age of 35 should be very careful. Alarm bell also for those who have undergone hormone replacement therapy (HRT), particularly if taken for a long period of time and for women with endometriosis. Research has recently shown that exposure to asbestos, a dangerous substance found in many building materials, can cause ovarian cancer.

