Storing milk incorrectly can be really harmful to your health: you can’t go wrong with this ingredient, the secret is revealed on the web.

You start drinking it as a child and you never stop throughout your life. The latte, in addition to being one of the healthiest drinks for the body, it is also a widely used ingredient in the kitchen. It never fails when preparing different types of preparations, ranging from desserts to first courses. Although several theses have exposed the possibility that drinking milk is bad for you, many studies have debunked this myth.

The sweet drink is important not only for children but also for adults, as it represents an incredible source of soccera precious ally for the well-being of bone. But that’s not all, because milk is also notoriously rich in protein, potassium, and mineral salts vitamin D. An essential element therefore, for a diet that is balanced and complete.

Yet having him at home means fighting with his deadlines. In fact, even the one in the bottle and with a long shelf life, once opened it risks becoming acidic and can no longer be used. It is therefore essential to know the correct way to preserve its integrity, especially keeping in mind a mistake very common that everyone performs on a daily basis.

What goes wrong when storing milk: a mistake that should not be made

In addition to checking the expiration of the latte, it is also important to pay close attention to how it is kept on a daily basis. The quickest way to do this is to open the refrigerator and put it back where it belongs. Generally, one is inclined to place the bottle of this drink in the door, together with water and other drinks. A completely wrong action, as he explains Julia BiondiProfessor of Nutrition, on his TikTok channel “We balance“. In a short video, the expert condemns a very common action in the blink of an eye.

The milk must not be placed in the container for any reason door of the refrigerator for a very specific reason. This ingredient must be stored at a temperature Between 0 and 4 degrees centigrade so that it can keep all its characteristics intact for as long as possible. In the area where it is generally kept, however, the temperature is the highest in the whole fridge.

@bilanciamo I KNOW YOU ALL DO 👩🏼‍🔬 #imparacontiktok #nutrizione #latte #perte ♬ Sure Thing (sped up) – Miguel

To prevent the milk from spoiling, therefore, its position must be changed immediately, placing it at approx half height in one of the horizontal shelves. When this drink is not kept at the right temperature it can soon show recognizable signs such as a bad smell and lumps and, if consumed when spoiled, it could cause a more or less light form of intoxication, with effects such as vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Better put it in the right place!Storing milk incorrectly can be really harmful to your health: you can’t go wrong with this ingredient, the secret is revealed on the web.

You start drinking it as a child and you never stop throughout your life. The latte, in addition to being one of the healthiest drinks for the body, it is also a widely used ingredient in the kitchen. It never fails when preparing different types of preparations, ranging from desserts to first courses. Although several theses have exposed the possibility that drinking milk is bad for you, many studies have debunked this myth.

The sweet drink is important not only for children but also for adults, as it represents an incredible source of soccera precious ally for the well-being of bone. But that’s not all, because milk is also notoriously rich in protein, potassium, and mineral salts vitamin D. An essential element therefore, for a diet that is balanced and complete.

Yet having him at home means fighting with his deadlines. In fact, even the one in the bottle and with a long shelf life, once opened it risks becoming acidic and can no longer be used. It is therefore essential to know the correct way to preserve its integrity, especially keeping in mind a mistake very common that everyone performs on a daily basis.

What goes wrong when storing milk: a mistake that should not be made

In addition to checking the expiration of the latte, it is also important to pay close attention to how it is kept on a daily basis. The quickest way to do this is to open the refrigerator and put it back where it belongs. Generally, one is inclined to place the bottle of this drink in the door, together with water and other drinks. A completely wrong action, as he explains Julia BiondiProfessor of Nutrition, on his TikTok channel “We balance“. In a short video, the expert condemns a very common action in the blink of an eye.

The milk must not be placed in the container for any reason door of the refrigerator for a very specific reason. This ingredient must be stored at a temperature Between 0 and 4 degrees centigrade so that it can keep all its characteristics intact for as long as possible. In the area where it is generally kept, however, the temperature is the highest in the whole fridge.

To prevent the milk from spoiling, therefore, its position must be changed immediately, placing it at approx half height in one of the horizontal shelves. When this drink is not kept at the right temperature it can soon show recognizable signs such as a bad smell and lumps and, if consumed when spoiled, it could cause a more or less light form of intoxication, with effects such as vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Better put it in the right place!