Facebook, is it bad for mental health? A joint study shows very worrying results. Here are all the data

Facebook it was the first true social network that revolutionized the media and communication of the new millennium. Today for some, especially young people, it is obsolete and intended for an adult audience, but until a few years ago the thinking was decidedly different.

Facebook gave the opportunity to share thoughts and moments of one’s life, to confront and establish relationships. But have we ever wondered what effect it has on mental health of users? One thought of giving the answers studio made byTel Aviv University in collaboration with the MIT Sloan School of Management and with theBocconi University. What emerged is by no means reassuring.

Facebook and mental health: the results that worry

The use of Facebook they negative effects on the mental health. This in a nutshell is the result of the study that has put pen to paper the incidences of the social network in blue on those who use it and in particular on American students. The platform created by Mark Zuckerberg, we recall, was originally born as a means for students of Harvard University.

“Over the past fifteen years, the mental health trends of teenagers and young adults in the United States are get worse significantly” explained Professor Braghieri who underlined how the data on deterioration coincide with the use of social media, it is therefore very plausible to think that the two phenomena are related.

Research shows, in fact, that many students reveal they suffer from anxiety disorders and others have confessed to having faced, in the last year, a depressive moment, a phenomenon so strong that it was debilitating. Growing numbers that worry scholars who speak of one impaired mental health, in some cases even in a serious way. All connected to the massive access to Facebook.

The result of all this is poor academic performance. Situations of anxiety and depression discourage the study and in part, the researchers specify, the discomfort is attributable to Facebook and today also to Instagram. The doubts about the negative effect of social media on young people remain and for this reason science continues to ask the Meta company for greater transparency.