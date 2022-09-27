Home News Dress code imposed on female students, ex-judge Francesco Bellomo acquitted: he was accused of stalking and private violence
Dress code imposed on female students, ex-judge Francesco Bellomo acquitted: he was accused of stalking and private violence

Dress code imposed on female students, ex-judge Francesco Bellomo acquitted: he was accused of stalking and private violence

He was acquitted of the charges of stalking and private violence against three scholars of the school for magistrates “Law and science”, the former judge of the Council of State Francesco Bellomo. The decision was taken by the judge for the preliminary hearing in Bergamo, before which the case was being discussed after a year and a half ago the Bari judge had declared his incompetence.

