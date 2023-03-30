Bioresonance editors explain what else is important for the health of the liver.

Lindenberg, March 30, 2023. The German Liver Foundation warned of the dramatic consequences of the widespread lack of exercise. The reason for this was the result of the global status report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on physical activity, according to which millions of people worldwide do not exercise enough and that dramatic consequences can be expected. One of them is obesity.

This also has an impact on liver health, according to the German Liver Foundation. She has been drawing attention to the fact that overweight and obesity promote the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver for years. With the risk of severe liver disease and liver cell cancer. (Source: German Liver Foundation at the turn of the year: this is how 2023 will be the year of liver health, German Liver Foundation, Science Information Service (idw))

The holistic medicine perspective on liver health

Experiences from holistic medicine correspond to these findings. However, holistic medicine practitioners point out that the whole thing is not a one-way street, but is based on interactions, as can often be observed in nature.

There are many reasons for the development of fatty liver. Lack of exercise is just one aspect of many. Very often there are regulatory disorders in the organism, which also contribute to fatty liver disease. They also observe that such disturbances make the body sluggish and often counteract the willingness to exercise sufficiently.

They therefore advocate combining adequate exercise with reasonable support of the body’s regulatory systems in order to achieve the greatest possible effect.

This is how bioresonance therapists see it

The users of energy medicine, such as bioresonance therapists, also build on this holistic perspective. For example, the users of bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt routinely support the liver in order to energetically promote its performance. According to her experience, the willingness to exercise also increases when the processes in the organism run more energetically optimally.

The Bioresonance editorial team explained the far-reaching significance of this and the factors that play a role in this Liver Case Study.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

