how is Wijnaldum, details

by admin
The editorial staff Friday 28 April 2023, 19:22

After being reviewed inworkout a few days ago, doing a differentiated job, Wijnaldum this time he’s back in the group. The midfielder of Roma is doing everything to be able to recover from the injury sustained in the second leg against Feyenoord e Mourinho he hopes to have him available as soon as possible also in view of the numerous forfeits that are characterizing his team’s season finale.

Roma-Milan, that’s if there will be Wijnaldum

Gini Wijnaldum did the complete training in group. The news came from trigory has warmed the hearts of Roma fans and of Jose Mourinho, given the crucial importance of the next matches for the success of the Giallorossi season finale. The Dutch midfielder could be on the bench for the match between Roma e Milan which will be crucial for the ride Champions.

