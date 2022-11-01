An incredible news for fitness enthusiasts and more, the more you walk the more you earn, just download this application

It is not science fiction but a new business concept according to which movement has a value, moving in fact brings enormous benefits to our body and with the new campaign launched in these days the benefits will be tangible also at a financial level. In the last week I am many new users who have started using the app and the growth of the associated currency has been net, token that registered a + 8% and for the future we expect to go much further, we must hurry.

Sweatcoin: “The first step is enough to start!”

Is called Sweatcoin the new app Move-to-Earn, to be clear in the same category as the other numerous fitness apps that allow you to obtain a gain through the measurement of physical activity. In this case just walk while the app will record the steps taken by matching a remuneration at the end of the day.

Earnings will be paid into SWEAT, the token associated with the application and after the launch of 13 September more and more users are embracing the cause every day, certainly obtaining a double benefit. The application can be used on any type of device Android o iPhone and compatible with many types of Smartwatch.

A sensational upgrade is planned for the future Sweatcoin dal Move-to-Earn al Play-to-Earnone will be established world performance ranking with knockout competitions and tournaments that will bring additional earnings based on the leaderboard, a real way to earn while having fun and who knows that, as happened for many Crypto before, even the Sweatcoins could give greater joys than expected, it is forbidden to stay out of them.