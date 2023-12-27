Home » How long does it take to dispose of the holiday lunch? The (detailed) table for burning calories for each course
Health

How long does it take to dispose of the holiday lunch? The (detailed) table for burning calories for each course

by admin
How long does it take to dispose of the holiday lunch? The (detailed) table for burning calories for each course

If you’ve been indulging in all the delicious and calorie-filled foods during the Christmas holidays, you may be wondering just how long it will take to work off all those extra calories. Here is a detailed table for burning calories for each course of your holiday lunch, so you can plan your exercise regimen accordingly.

This holiday season, many of us have been enjoying a lot more food than we usually would. With lavish Christmas Eve dinners and Christmas and Boxing Day lunches, the table has been laden with delicious, but heavy, calorie-laden dishes. From traditional desserts like pandoro and panettone to rich main courses like tortellini in broth and roast kid or lamb, there’s no denying the abundance of food during the holidays.

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to work off all those accumulated calories. According to nutritionists, here’s what you can do to burn off the calories from your Christmas feast.

Pandoro or panettone, which contain approximately 402 calories per 100 g, can be worked off with 1 hour and 42 minutes of brisk walking or 1 hour and 8 minutes of cycling. Tortellini in broth, with an average of 100 g per person and 506 calories, will require approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes of brisk walking to dispose of. Baked lamb or kid, with 118 calories, can be burned off with a 30-minute walk. Fried calamari and prawns, providing 255 calories, will take around 1 hour and 5 minutes of brisk walking to eliminate.

While it may be tempting to start a restrictive diet after the holidays, experts advise against it. Instead, incorporating more physical exercise into your routine can help burn off those holiday calories. So, if you’ve been overindulging, it’s time to start moving and working off those extra calories from your holiday feasting.

You may also like

Newly Approved Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Health...

AUSL Modena – Peer education, the new training...

Christmas kilos: This is how you can maintain...

Dealing with Loneliness and Mental Health Challenges During...

Bus-ambulance collision, 4 dead. The children on the...

new headquarters at the Cittadella della Salute

End of the year – reflection and realignment

Tips for Staying Active and Healthy During the...

Detox before New Year’s Eve: vegetables, light cooking...

The WFPB diet is trending: lose weight and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy