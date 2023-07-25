How many and which carbohydrates and fats to eat? WHO guidelines

How to choose carbohydrates and fats to eat every day? The World Health Organization has revealed the new guidelinesbased on the analysis of the main studies carried out in recent years on this subject.

If you read the new recommendations of the UN health agency, there are no significant changes. Confirmed the importance of these two macronutrients, which together with proteins form the foundation of any diet at any age.

How to choose carbohydrates and fats: a fundamental step to prevent chronic diseases

The WHO’s goal is to reduce the onset of preventable diseases as much as possible by following a varied and balanced diet. We know for sure that most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented with diet and physical activity. The same happens for type 2 diabetes, some neurodegenerative diseases and 40% of cancers.

How to choose carbohydrates and fats

Not taking in or excessively limiting your intake of carbohydrates and fats is a serious mistake. If we do not eat enough of them, we will undoubtedly worsen our health, but we must be particularly careful of their quality.

How to choose fats

One of the most important chapters is the one dedicated to fats. Experts point out that 30% of the daily caloric intake must come from lipids. Despite their bad reputation, linked to many fake news circulating especially on the web, fats are essential for the health of our body:

They give us energy, allowing our body to function properly. They are essential for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, such as A, D, E, K and some B vitamins. Fats play a key role in the formation of cell membranes, hormone production and nervous system development. Where to find the good fats

However, it is important to choose which fats to take. Space for the so-called good fats. These are mainly those of plant origin, such as:

Beware of saturated and trans fats

On the other hand, saturated fats, harmful to cardiovascular health, which are mainly contained in meat, especially red meat, should be limited. They are also found in palm and coconut oils. Experts point out that only 10% of the total fat you should eat should come from saturated fat and no more than 1% from trans fat.

The regulation of trans fats

In April 2021 in Italy the maximum amount of trans fats in industrial products can not exceed the share of 2% of the total amount of fat present in the packaged product. The decision came after several scientific studies confirmed their danger to human health. Small percentages of these fats can also be found in butter, aged cheese, sheep and beef. However, research has explained that natural ones are less dangerous than artificial ones.

How to choose fats and carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are a crucial macronutrient for having energy and living healthily. Like fat people have a bad reputation, linked to the mistaken belief that they make you fat. Even here, however, the choice is crucial.

Here’s which carbohydrates to choose

Turning now to carbohydrates, WHO experts confirm that the best option is to choose those contained:

in whole grains, vegetables, fruit, legumes.

and which ones to limit

WHO calls for limiting carbohydrate content:

in white and refined flours, in desserts, in ready-to-eat foods.

Confirm the five servings of fruit and vegetables and 25 grams of natural dietary fiber per day.

Portions of fruit and vegetables for children and adolescents

Children and adolescents should eat different doses of fruit and vegetables according to their age:

between 2 and 5 years at least 250 grams per day; between 6 and 9 years at least 350 grams per day; from 10 years onwards at least 400 grams per day.

