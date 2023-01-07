It is known that a walk a day is good for you and could even help you lose weight, but how many steps should you take? Here’s what you need to know about it

It is now known that walk daily it is good for health and also helps to lose a few extra pounds. But not only that, a walk a day would extend life, lower the glycemic index and improve mood.

As far as weight loss is concerned, how many steps should one take each day to shed the extra pounds?

Scientists have also wondered about it and according to a recent request, there are 8,600 steps to take every day to avoid gaining weight.

On the other hand, subjects who already have extra pounds, reaching a daily average of 8,600 and adding a further 2,400 could decrease the possibility of obesity.

The study in question would demonstrate that, usually, a subject increases about 0.5 up to one kg each year. This increase begins at a young age.

Dr. Brittain, who conducted the research, explained that subjects can actually decrease the risk of developing obesity if they walk more.

The research also explained how walking would reduce the risk of developing certain diseases such as diabetes or sleep apnea.

Walking and Weight Loss: How Was the Study Conducted?

Returning to the key topic of this article, the research in question was disclosed in the scientific journal Nature Medicine. This examined 6,000 subjects for 4 years.

These took part in the famous ‘All of Us‘. Participants were aged between forty-one and sixty-seven years. While BMI had values ​​between 24.3 and 32.9. The latter indicates obesity.

Stakeholder activities were monitored for approximately 10 hours each day. Furthermore, the scientists were able to view the medical records of these.

The researchers explained that the search took about four years. As a result, they were able to monitor all activities from inception to the onset of the disease. This brought many advantages because it was not necessary to make assumptions. This was a step forward from previous research.

The benefits of walking

Scientists reported that subjects who walked 8,200 steps each day were less likely to gain weight and become obese. And not only that, in fact, these people were also less subject to other pathologies such as sleep apnea.

This last symptom, together with gastroesophageal reflux, are related to weight loss. This, in fact, would reduce the pressure on the digestive system. Furthermore, it seems that walking is also useful for counteracting depression.

As far as subjects suffering from obesity are concerned, increasing steps every day has made it possible to reduce the increase in this pathology by fifty percent over 5 years.

If this is applied to a particular case, the researchers pointed out that subjects with a BMI of twenty-eight have the possibility of a sixty-four percent reduction in obesity if they increase their steps from 6,000 to 11,000.

Recent research therefore underlines the importance of walking and above all its benefits. This also explains how not only does weight gain benefit, but also the possibility of counteracting certain pathologies.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.