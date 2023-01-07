roma

Online voting does not excite the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein’s proposal to also use the internet to vote in the February primaries has little support. As he told yesterday to The print, Schlein would like to use electronic voting, in addition to gazebos. One way – he explained – to increase participation in the choice of the new Democratic secretary. The idea, however, does not find consensus among the other candidates for the secretariat, only Gianni Cuperlo says he is willing to talk about it. Stefano Bonaccini, on the other hand, is against it and so is Paola De Micheli.

Cuperlo explains: «I have no prejudices, I am willing to discuss. Even if I allow myself to add that physical participation is preferable, because it also helps to see each other, to shake hands, to discuss…». In any case, he continues, for online voting it would be “essential to have the lists of those who have requested to participate two days before the primaries. And then the tools for a certification of the vote should be identified, to do everything in maximum security ». But, he adds, «I hope that the discussion between us candidates is also lively and heated, however on the political proposals. I hope we will all agree on the rules».

Simona Bonafè and Matteo Ricci make themselves heard from the Bonaccini front. The coordinator of the dem mayors would have liked to bring forward the primaries, which will instead be postponed by another week to February 26: «We had an obvious political need to bring them forward in order to get out of the corner and start again. There was not even a desire to discuss a common sense proposal for an early date, saying that the current rules are not changed. Now we need everything but a new online primary controversy. The primaries for the leadership of the Democratic Party are in attendance and must be a great celebration of democracy ». Ricci adds: «The primaries for the leader have always been in attendance. The point is that we need to mobilize people, a democratic shock and not controversy over the rules”. For Piero Fassino, online voting does not “guarantee certainty as to who actually enters the vote, nor confidentiality regarding the voter’s choice”. Then there is De Micheli, who is clear: «I find the discussion on online voting lunar. To elect the new secretary we must finally meet».

The supporters of the Schlein candidacy are in favor of the online option, such as the secretary of the Naples Democratic Party Marco Sarracino: «Why not? It would simply mean broadening participation. Voting is secure through Spid. Ok also from Laura Boldrini, Pierfrancesco Majorino and Alessandro Zan. Then there is Andrea Orlando who is certainly not hostile to the idea of ​​remote voting, but would prefer a discussion focused more on political issues: “I believe that the protagonists of the congress should deal with wages first of all”, he writes on Twitter .

Enrico Letta is silent, no comment from the Nazarene filters in: «Mouths shut» they say. The secretary, however, has reaffirmed a principle with the party leaders from the outset, and also in recent days: the statute is followed and any changes must be shared by all candidates. But this is also discussed. Stefano Vaccari, Pd organization manager, argues that the statute also allows online voting. Others believe that he does not foresee this possibility. Sources close to Schlein say they are convinced that “if there is an agreement it can be done in both stages, without touching the statute, with a regulation”. But the agreement, apparently, is not there at the moment.