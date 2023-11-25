How many steps to take per day to burn 1000 calories: what you need to know

“How much do you burn by walking and, above all, how many steps do I have to take to burn 1000 calories? Here are the answers from the experts.

When you think about the physical activity various types can come to mind: ranging from fitness in the gym, complete with individual training plans, lessons crossfit and weight lifting, to more gentle activities. Let’s think for example about swimming or long training sessions walk.

These last two types of training, in particular, are useful for those who want to stay active, without putting too much strain on the joints or the heart: think for example of subjects elderly people or affected by obesity. In their case, physical activity must be calibrated for the individual and gradually increase based on the resistance acquired.

You can burn 1000 calories by walking: how

But what are the reasons why we do physical activity? The most correct answer should be “to feel good“. It’s no secret, in fact, that exercise improves life life quality from numerous points of view. It helps maintain the health of the cardiovascular system, as well as regulate hormone levels in the blood and the alternation of the sleep-wake rhythm.

In many cases, however, the truth is different: we carry out physical activity for lose weight and, to lose weight, we must burn calories and exploit the so-called caloric deficit. But then how far do we have to walk to reach the goal. For example: how many steps do we have to take to burn 1000 calories? Numerous factors contribute to this, such as walking speed, type of route, weight, gender or age.

In media to burn 1000 calories you need to walk for about 3 hours at a speed of 4.5 kilometers per hour. By increasing the speed or the weight you carry (for example with a filled backpack on your shoulders), walking uphill or adding moments of running in the middle of the walk, you can reach 1000 calories faster.

Walking is good for your health: science says so

A good walking routine might involve 30 minutes of movement per day 5 days per week, alternating various routes to avoid monotony. Furthermore, listening to music could help us find and maintain the right rhythm.

There are countless studies that confirm the beneficial effects of walking on health. Especially in older subjects, this type of physical activity can delay or even prevent the onset of diseases related to the cardiovascular system. According to a new study from the University of Connecticut and Iowa State University, for example, you can lower blood pressure significantly by doing approximately 7,000 steps a day.”

