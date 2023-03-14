Home Health How not to talk about dementia
How not to talk about dementia

NO, dementia does not exist. In fact, attributing cognitive fragility simply to age is not only incorrect from a scientific point of view, but creates a prejudice that hinders the correct diagnosis of each individual’s specific disease. Diagnosis that every person has the right to have. And no, these people are not “invisible”: another label to erase, especially from the minds of clinicians.

