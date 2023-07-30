How often to mop the floor

Keeping your home in good condition is a never-ending process. Especially when it comes to the floor, many questions arise. What’s the best way to clean it, which mop is best for it and most importantly, how often should you mop the floor? In this article we will answer them all!

How often should you mop the floor

There is no general answer to this question. However, as a rule of thumb, you should mop the floor at least once a week – especially in the rooms you use most and where the risk of stains and spills of water or other liquids is greatest. Such rooms are the kitchen and bathroom.

Other areas that also need weekly floor maintenance are entrances and hallways, as these are the areas most frequently accessed, sometimes with shoes from outside.

The floor surfaces in rooms in your home that are not used often – such as the guest room – do not need to be mopped every week. Mopping them every two weeks or once a month is enough.

Another point to consider is the number of people you live with – the more people, the more intense the movement on your floors will be. Therefore, the most general advice we can give you in terms of how often you should mop the floor is – when you see visible signs of dirt, it’s time to grab the mop. This can be once a week, but if you have more family members in your household, it can be twice a week.

Notice: Remember that it is extremely important to sweep or vacuum your floors before mopping. This will ensure you don’t spread dirt and bacteria. We will explain to you in a moment which steps are necessary for optimal floor cleaning!

Guide to Proper Floor Care – Choosing the Best Tools

There are many people who use disposable floor mops. However, we advise against this option, which is neither cost-effective nor good for the environment. Instead, look for eco-friendly options that are machine washable. Microfiber mops, for example, are ideal for this purpose. They’re also great at removing dirt, leaving your floor shiny and streak-free. You can use it with plain water or use a cleaner specially formulated for your floors.

Keep your mop spotlessly clean

Keeping your mop squeaky clean is essential to clean floors, because even small residues of dirt can cause a sour odor or breed bacteria. To keep your mop in good shape, rinse the mop head thoroughly with clean, hot (but not boiling) water immediately after use. If the mop head is easily detachable, you can also wash it in the washing machine.

A notice: To avoid spreading bacteria, never wash mop heads or other cleaning tools in the kitchen sink.

Hang the mop to dry in a well-ventilated area. Most importantly, don’t put it on the floor or store it in cupboards while it’s still damp. The quicker a mop dries, the less likely it is to pick up a bad smell. When the mop head has reached the end of its life cycle – indicators of which are matted fibers or a lingering odor – it is time to buy a new mop.

Mop Floor Properly – Follow These Steps

Now that we’ve figured out how often you should mop the floor and what’s the best device to do it, it’s time to tell you how to do it right.

Before using the mop, thoroughly clean the surfaces with a vacuum cleaner to remove dirt, dust, hair and other particles. If you skip this step, the hard work that follows is doomed to fail! Fill a bucket with warm water (unless your floors are waxed, in which case you should use lukewarm water) and a small amount of detergent. If you use too much, traces of it can remain on the floor.

When you’re ready to mop, consider your method. Prepare well by starting at the back corner of the room and working backwards. This way you avoid stepping on a spot you just swiped. Squeeze the mop well after dipping it in water. If it’s too wet, it will only spread the dirt instead of removing it from the floor. It also leaves water stains. Tipp: You know you’ve squeezed the mop enough when the washed areas are dry almost immediately. Run the mop twice over each area – once to spread the solution and a second time with just clean water to remove it. If you don’t go over it a second time, the floor will remain sticky from the cleaner. If you can’t get into the tight corners with the mop, wipe them by hand with a damp cloth. As soon as the water becomes cloudy, replace it with fresh. However, never pour dirty water down the sink where it can spread bacteria. Instead, flush it down the toilet.

