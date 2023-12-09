how physical exercise can inhibit the growth of metastases – breaking latest news

Exercise May Play a Key Role in Cancer Prevention and Treatment

A recent study has delved into the molecular mechanisms behind the protective role of physical activity, shedding light on the potential benefits for cancer patients. It is well-established in scientific literature that regular exercise is associated with a myriad of health benefits for both healthy individuals and those with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. According to Armando Santoro, director of the Cancer Center at IRCCS Istituto Clinico Humanitas of Rozzano, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity and a balanced diet, can significantly reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases and improve prognosis and overall quality of life.

In recent years, there has been growing evidence to suggest that cancer patients can also benefit from incorporating exercise into their treatment regimens. While the most significant results have been observed in breast and colon cancer patients, researchers believe that these benefits may extend to other forms of cancer as well. A recent study published in Cell Metabolism aims to understand the molecular mechanisms through which exercise may influence cancer incidence and inhibit tumor growth.

One of the key findings of the study is the direct effect of exercise on tumor-intrinsic factors, which can help control cancer progression. Physical activity leads to increased blood flow, vascular stress, elevated temperature, and sympathetic activity, all of which contribute to metabolic stress, cellular damage, and the production of free radicals. These processes activate signaling pathways that prevent the formation of metastases, providing a potential protective effect against cancer progression.

Moreover, chronic training adaptations also bring about systemic alterations, including improved immune function, reduced systemic inflammation, and enhanced metabolic health. These systemic changes can further contribute to protecting cancer patients and improving their overall well-being.

In addition to its role in cancer prevention and treatment, exercise can also mitigate adverse events throughout the cancer continuum. From reducing the risk of developing cancer in the pre-diagnostic phase to improving drug tolerance and effectiveness during treatment, exercise has the potential to positively impact the entire cancer care journey.

The message conveyed by experts is clear: regular physical activity, even just 30 minutes a day, can be a powerful tool in the fight against chronic diseases, including cancer. Cancer patients are advised to consult with their healthcare providers to determine the most suitable exercise regimen based on their individual health status. Ultimately, the role of exercise in cancer prevention and treatment is a promising area of research that warrants further exploration.

