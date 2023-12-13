Home » How to Activate Dopamine in a Healthy Way: The Key to Lasting Happiness
How to Activate Dopamine in a Healthy Way: The Key to Lasting Happiness

Marian Rojas Estapé’s books, Find Your Vitamin Person and How to Make Good Things Happen to You, have been best sellers in Spain for years. A psychiatrist, Rojas Estapé has been discussing the importance of the neurotransmitter dopamine in achieving feelings of happiness. The chemical messenger of happiness, dopamine is also the reward and satisfaction hormone, and is involved in various important brain and physiological functions.
Dopamine can be stimulated through activities like exercise, listening to music, human relations, yoga, meditation, and achieving goals. However, it is important to learn how to activate it in a healthy way, as bad habits like drug use and excessive alcohol consumption can hinder the brain’s ability to produce dopamine, leading to addiction and negative feelings.

So, how do you activate the dopamine that makes you happy? Research has shown that practicing a diet rich in magnesium and tyrosine, engaging in exercise, mediation, and falling in love with the simple things in life are all effective methods.

Understanding the delicate balance of dopamine production and activation is essential to overall well-being and happiness.

