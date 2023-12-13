Home » Nine surprising facts about Ohtani’s arrival to the Dodgers
Nine surprising facts about Ohtani’s arrival to the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani’s arrival at the Dodgers is making history, as the reigning unanimous American League Most Valuable Player joins fellow MVP winners Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in what is now a star-studded lineup. His 10-year, $700 million contract is considered the largest in the history of professional sports, setting records for MLB free agents, and has led to a groundbreaking average annual value. Additionally, Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers represents a unique occurrence, as reigning MVPs rarely change teams and was only the fifth player to earn free agency after an MVP win.

Ohtani’s transition to the Dodgers has led to fascinating facts and stats. For instance, no player has hit at least 20 home runs for both the Angels and the Dodgers, a feat that Ohtani might achieve. It’s also worth noting that Ohtani led MLB with a 184 OPS+ in 2023, marking the highest mark by a qualified hitter who changed teams in the offseason since 2002.

Moreover, under the leadership of Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman, the 2024 Dodgers will be the fifth club to start a season with three players who each finished in the top three in MVP voting the previous season. This star-studded lineup brings high expectations to the Dodgers, with only three teams since 1900 achieving having three of MLB’s top five WAR among position players in a season.

Overall, Ohtani’s move to the Dodgers has raised the bar for Major League Baseball and is expected to bring a new level of excitement and talent to the team.

