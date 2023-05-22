Home » How to clean your ears without using the obnoxious white sticks
How to clean your ears without using the obnoxious white sticks

Cleaning the ears must be done in the correct way to avoid causing more harm than good, white sticks are not always the solution.

Accumulations of wax, pain and infections are the order of the day for those who do not know the best methods to clean the ears. Plastic sticks with cotton ends are usually used, but many specialists advise against them.

The ear canal must be kept clean and in perfect health to be sure that it performs its function correctly by letting us hear noises, sounds and voices. To be able to do this, the much publicized use of the cotton fiocperfect for the outside but not so for the inside of the ear.

Indeed, many specialists advise against the use of white sticks because, if used incorrectly, they can create a real plug in the ear. Furthermore, rubbing the cotton on the inner skin of the ear canal can lead to abrasions that can develop infections. The sticks can be used but only for the outer part of the ears, preferably with cotton soaked in water or oil to avoid abrasions.

How to clean your ears without using cotton swabs

And a c white sticks used up to now are not good for internal cleaning, so what should be done?

  • First of all, it is good to use simple soap and water every morning. A classic wash that can be done in the shower, in the bath or during the morning routine of facial cleansing. An important step is theear drying which must be done carefully and gently with the corner of a soft towel. Be careful not to go too deep, to dry better you can use the warm air from a hairdryer at a distance;
  • A natural system to maintain the ear canal clean and perfectly healthy, is to use the spray products specially created for this purpose;
  • Or you can get cleaning and hydration of the ears thanks to the use of vegetable oils or glycerin. Even the common olive oil helps to dissolve the accumulation of earwax and facilitates its expulsion. To use the oil simply tilt the head to one side and insert 2 or 3 drops into the ear cavity using a dropper or a syringe, pay attention to the dosage. Wait a couple of minutes and turn your head upside down to release the earwax with the oil. On the market there are oil-based products specially prepared for this purpose.
