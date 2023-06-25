How to cure gum abscess: medical treatments

Gingival abscess is a very painful, sudden condition, to be treated promptly and adequately.

Not everyone has had to deal with this unexpected event, but those who have had to deal with it over the course of their lives can clearly confirm how much Gum abscess is a very annoying condition.

This condition is caused by a collection of pus inside the cheek and gum, which can be visibly presented with a white dot or a small pocket on the gum. In some cases, however, it can even be sudden, even causing the whole face to swell.

When that happens it matters seek medical attention immediately because there are no home dressing tools that can be implemented.

Gum abscess: what to do and how to cure it

The presence of a gum abscess implies a profound inflammation and infection, which requires particular attention to the cause that triggered it. The sac, in fact, is generated because the white blood cells, bacteria and cell debris, combined with the blood, go to station in an area where the body is fighting the infection. This may be related to the pulp of the tooth – in this case, we speak of periapical – and is due to untreated caries. Alternatively, when interested the gum, ligaments or bones it is referred to as periodontal. The gingival abscess is the one that concerns the gum, in this case there is always an infection but it is also the least difficult to solve.

How to cure gum abscess

The gum is swollen and painful, the surrounding area is very inflamed hard to eat and the local sensation is pulsating. These are all the symptoms of this type of abscess. It can usually appear suddenly, for example you wake up with a swollen cheek, or it can appear progressively, requiring immediate medical attention to prevent it from degenerating. It takes at least a couple of days and antibiotic therapy to relieve pain and swelling, sometimes an incision surgery may be needed to allow the pus to drain. In the most fortuitous cases this happens naturally, speeding up the healing process.

When generating an abscess on the gums, what you can do is dab the cheek with the ice to limit the pain, but also rinse your mouth with warm water, lemon and salt to disinfect. An aloe vera gel also helps lettuce which helps the maturation of the abscess. This must be heated and then applied locally with compresses. Clearly, these are palliatives to reduce pain and inflammation in the time needed to undergo the visit and therefore have precise medical indications. The doctor will evaluate how to proceed and determine whether it is necessary to incise it or not and above all which drugs to combine.

