Athletics: German team in the top three

How big are the European Games?

29 sports including 22 Olympic. 18 of them are about Olympic qualification, among other things. The European Games organized by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) are not to be confused with the European Championships, which are all about European Championships.

Where are European Championship titles awarded?

Badminton, fencing, judo, canoeing (slalom, sprint), athletics (Team European Championships/June 23, 24, 25 in the ZDF live stream), modern pentathlon, BMX, mountain bike cross-country, synchronized swimming, diving, taekwondo , table tennis, triathlon.

What other sports are there?

Mat ski jumping, 3×3 basketball, beach handball, beach soccer, archery, boxing, breaking, karate, kickboxing, muaythai, padel, 7-a-side rugby, sport climbing, sport shooting, teqball.

Who participates?

Around 7,000 athletes from 48 nations, Russians and Belarusians are excluded.

Team D is sending 287 athletes to the games in Poland. The best-known faces are table tennis stars Timo Boll and Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Olympic canoe slalom champion Ricarda Funk and three-time ski jumping world champion Katharina Schmid (formerly Althaus).

