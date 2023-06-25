Home » Athletics: German team in the top three
News

Athletics: German team in the top three

by admin
Athletics: German team in the top three

How big are the European Games?
29 sports including 22 Olympic. 18 of them are about Olympic qualification, among other things. The European Games organized by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) are not to be confused with the European Championships, which are all about European Championships.

Where are European Championship titles awarded?
Badminton, fencing, judo, canoeing (slalom, sprint), athletics (Team European Championships/June 23, 24, 25 in the ZDF live stream), modern pentathlon, BMX, mountain bike cross-country, synchronized swimming, diving, taekwondo , table tennis, triathlon.

What other sports are there?
Mat ski jumping, 3×3 basketball, beach handball, beach soccer, archery, boxing, breaking, karate, kickboxing, muaythai, padel, 7-a-side rugby, sport climbing, sport shooting, teqball.

Who participates?
Around 7,000 athletes from 48 nations, Russians and Belarusians are excluded.
Team D is sending 287 athletes to the games in Poland. The best-known faces are table tennis stars Timo Boll and Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Olympic canoe slalom champion Ricarda Funk and three-time ski jumping world champion Katharina Schmid (formerly Althaus).

See also  Four members of the criminal gang “Los Chacales” were captured in Arauca – news

You may also like

The 10 best books on submarines

How to manage your personal finances when obtaining...

soon a national public procurement policy – ​​TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Hebi City held a new smart city industrial...

Tunisia. IMF: Saied meets Georgieva, ‘unacceptable conditions’

The healthy figures of the San Jorge University...

Fraud group’s favorite bank project financial inspection results...

Pappenheim | sister threatened

Sewerage optimization in the Los Almendros neighborhood advances...

Liveblog: ++ Apparently quiet location in Rostov ++

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy