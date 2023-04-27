How to easily change your flirting strategy – and become happier

For lonely hearts, spring opens a world full of feelings and the longing for love and togetherness. But the search for great love is often difficult. If you follow a few tips and avoid mistakes, you can be successfully enchanted by the magic of this season.

Spring lures people out of their apartments and houses. Whether it’s on the street, in the park, or in the office, there are plenty of flirting opportunities for lonely hearts now that everyone is enjoying the warm weather outside.

But how does it work?

Even extroverted and open people shy away from the first step when it comes to love. The fear of rejection when looking for a partner is often too great. In your mind you imagine what could happen if you approach someone or show interest.

But at the latest when we are looked at or spoken to in a certain way, we feel flattered and realize that someone is interested in us. Such a moment can wonderfully let us escape from the daily routine and trigger a good feeling – and that’s the most important thing!

These tips will help you flirt.

Don’t break your head

So don’t rack your brains beforehand about what could happen. Think of it as an adult game: a nice encounter, a wink, it all does you good. Even if it ends up being nothing more than a little flirtation.

Take the first step

The first step is always the hardest? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! In fact, it’s the easiest if you put your fear of rejection aside. It doesn’t have to be a big gesture or a cool saying, you can also easily get the other person’s attention with eye contact and a little smile.

A simple compliment is often enough

If the other person reacts positively, go a small step further. A simple “hello” or a small compliment is enough to show further interest.

Stay optimistic

Think you’re too shy for even these small gestures? Just imagine the positive consequences that flirting can have. And don’t waste your time thinking about the absurd possibilities of all the terrible things that could happen. Of course, this does not always work immediately and requires a certain amount of practice.

Don’t stress

Don’t stress yourself or your counterpart! If you’re putting yourself under pressure and you’re dying to achieve a certain goal, for example that you’ve only been successful in flirting if they date you, it will only complicate things and you may be disappointed. Attraction in flirting comes from curiosity, not pressure.

Stay curious

Let your curiosity out! Flirt if you find someone interesting or attractive. Flirt back if someone wants to get your attention – provided, of course, they make you curious about themselves. And heed the following advice:

It’s all about feeling good! No stress, no panic, no pressure – all this has no place in a relaxed spring flirt. And even if nothing else comes of the situation – at least the moment put you in a good mood. That’s what counts!