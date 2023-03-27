Papaya is a tropical fruit coming from Central America where it is widely cultivated. His delicious taste it also prompted our Christopher Columbus to call it “fruit of the angels” but not everyone is aware of how it is eaten and what its uses in the kitchen can be. Let’s see the main characteristics of Papaya and how to eat it to enjoy it at its best.

Papaya fruit

Papaya is large enough to be a fruit peel if you present with a yellow color which tends to darken with maturation, inside we find the pulp and, in the centre, i semi. The taste is very sweet even if the sugar concentration is not excessively high while the pulp is full-bodied and composed of 80% water, however if you buy overripe papayas you may run into a dry, parched pulp that has no taste.

Inside we find some very interesting nutrients such as papain, excellent for digestion, it is also a balm for those suffering from ulcers or gastric problems; it is rich in fiber, vitamins and is able to reduce cholesterol levels. THE flavonoids e polyferoli they are excellent for fighting bacterial infections, but these substances are contained in the seeds.



How to eat Papaya

A lot of people just peel the fruit it’s at eat only the pulp but in reality the leaves and seeds can also be consumed. Let’s see how.

Leavesonce cleaned properly they can be blanched in boiling water and eaten as a simple vegetable. These are very common in Central America and Asia. Seeds, on the other hand, have different ways to be consumed. They can be dried, once cleaned to the fullest, and chopped to be used instead of pepper; Central American populations, however, love to munch on the smaller ones as supplements. They have a strong and bitter taste, which is why they are intended for an audience that can appreciate their taste.

Papaya pulp

Papaya pulp it is the most consumedin most cases it is used for i centrifuged together with the mango, it is also possible to add honey to sweeten the taste more. Many other ingredients can be added to papaya-based salads and the mix of flavors will undoubtedly be unique and tasty. To make Papaya taste even the little ones can create fruit salads with other fruits, perhaps accompanied by a cream based on yoghurt and ice cream.