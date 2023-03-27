YOUNG PEOPLE – Twenty years of rehearsal room, recording studio and event organization in the Ferrara area





Ferrara, 03/29/2023. Last Baluardo APS is a solid established reality of Ferrara associations active in the area since January 2013 and coordinates all the cultural activities of the SONIKA Youth Center in agreement with the Municipality of Ferrara. SONIKA’s services are mainly rehearsal room, recording studio and organization of cultural events.

SONIC was born as a youth meeting point in the now distant 2003 and is located in the suggestive scenery of the walls of Ferrara inside the Slavich Cultural Center in Viale Alfonso I d’Este 13.

Currently the structure has four large spaces fully equipped for the use of every musician, with opening to the service available 7 days a week for a total of over 60 hours per week.

The realities of Ultimo Baluardo APS and SONIKA have always been involved in cultural and social promotion, with particular attention to youth protagonism, also in collaboration with Area Giovani, the youth aggregation center of the Municipality of Ferrara.

Thus, over the years, festivals and recreational/cultural moments have been organized such as: Il Solito Festival, Giardino Per Tutti, Io s(U)ono a casa, Festa Della Legalità e della Responsbilità, La Musica è un tuo diritto, Substance, Maelstrom Fest, #Materia360, Feast of May 1st.

It also guarantees technical assistance to all the major events that have taken place in the province of Ferrara in recent years: Ferrara Summer Festival, Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle, Buskers Festival, Internazionale in Ferrara, Reload Music Festival, Balloons Festival, RockaFE, Puedes, etc.

Last Bastion APS confirms itself as a point of reference for the area that collaborates with many realities, both local authorities and private subjects, also supporting the projects of the main schools of the city, the Frescobaldi State Conservatory and all the main museums of the city. Last but not least, the Association takes care of and organizes free and training seminars aimed at young aspiring musicians or sound engineers who wish to approach the musical world.

Thus Ultimo Baluardo APS has therefore created links with the world of volunteering and associations, giving life to a broad involvement of citizens in the activities of the association, guaranteeing a “sustainable value” over time, giving meaning to the social responsibility of “citizens active”.

The presentation was attended by:

Micol Guerrini Councilor for Youth Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara

Federico Di Marco Vice-President “Ultimo Baluardo” APS

Filippo Cavallini President “Ultimo Baluardo” APS

Rodolfo Grechi Tourism and Events Management Office

Mario Zappaterra Referent of the “Area Giovani” aggregation center of the Municipality of Ferrara









Downloadable images: