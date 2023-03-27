Estrada gave the Austrians the lead in the third minute after a corner kick from the left. Ervin Omic extended from the first post and Estrada just had to put a foot down in the centre. Lang increased a free kick (44th) from around 17 meters with his second goal in the U21 team uniform.

After the break, Gregoritsch switched from a chain of four to a chain of three. The ÖFB selection became more dominant. Moldova, who had played at least occasionally on the offensive before the change of sides, were only busy defending. The most beautiful action of the ÖFB youngsters in the game remained without a hit. Lang put his heel down on Matthias Braunöder, the captain rounded two defenders but shot over the goal with his left (54′).

Lang dusts off after a penalty kick

A little later there was reason to celebrate again. Bernhard Zimmermann could only be stopped by his opponent in the penalty area with a foul. He took the penalty himself, but was denied by Moldovan goalie Silivu Smalenea. Lang followed suit and used the rebound (56′). The final point was Estrada, who headed in again after a corner (73rd).

After six games, the U21 team has three wins (5:1 Montenegro, 2:0 Wales, 4:0 Moldova) and three draws (1:1 Turkey, 1:1 Croatia, 0:0 Poland). The friendlies serve to prepare for the European Championship qualification, which starts in September. The next challenge is called Iceland on June 16th.

“We deserved to win”

“The positive thing for me today is that we played our game through,” said team boss Gregoritsch. He knew that the opponent would position and defend with all players in their own half. “But we kept looking for and finding solutions, we didn’t let ourselves get nervous and we deserved to win,” said the coach.

Double goal scorer Estrada was happy “that I was able to help the team with two goals. The first goal as a defender is of course always to keep a clean sheet at the back, but if I can help the team like that, then all the better.” In general, the ÖFB U21 team is “very dangerous in standard situations because we have very good headers. We will take this knowledge with us for the future.”

U21 test match

Montag:

Austria – Moldova 4:0 (2:0)

Antalya

Tower: Estrada (3., 73.), Lang (44., 56.)

Austria: Scherf (46./Maric) – Baidoo (81./Mätzler), Estrada, Querfeld (81./Riegler), Omic (46./Kanuric) – Braunöder (81./Zirngast), Oswald (46./Fallmann), Veratschnig (69th/upholstery) – Kameri, Zimmermann (81st/bishop), Lang (69th/Osmani)

Moldova: Smalenea – Motoc (69./Forov), Bors (66./Dosca), Iovu, Cucos (46./Muntean) – Danu (66./Picus), Bulmaga (69./Calestru), Lisu (60./Curos ) – Covali (79./Covalschi), Miscov (79./Nivicov), Blanuta (46./Colis)