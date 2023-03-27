Home Sports ÖFB: U21 team continues winning streak
Sports

ÖFB: U21 team continues winning streak

by admin
ÖFB: U21 team continues winning streak

Estrada gave the Austrians the lead in the third minute after a corner kick from the left. Ervin Omic extended from the first post and Estrada just had to put a foot down in the centre. Lang increased a free kick (44th) from around 17 meters with his second goal in the U21 team uniform.

After the break, Gregoritsch switched from a chain of four to a chain of three. The ÖFB selection became more dominant. Moldova, who had played at least occasionally on the offensive before the change of sides, were only busy defending. The most beautiful action of the ÖFB youngsters in the game remained without a hit. Lang put his heel down on Matthias Braunöder, the captain rounded two defenders but shot over the goal with his left (54′).

Lang dusts off after a penalty kick

A little later there was reason to celebrate again. Bernhard Zimmermann could only be stopped by his opponent in the penalty area with a foul. He took the penalty himself, but was denied by Moldovan goalie Silivu Smalenea. Lang followed suit and used the rebound (56′). The final point was Estrada, who headed in again after a corner (73rd).

After six games, the U21 team has three wins (5:1 Montenegro, 2:0 Wales, 4:0 Moldova) and three draws (1:1 Turkey, 1:1 Croatia, 0:0 Poland). The friendlies serve to prepare for the European Championship qualification, which starts in September. The next challenge is called Iceland on June 16th.

“We deserved to win”

“The positive thing for me today is that we played our game through,” said team boss Gregoritsch. He knew that the opponent would position and defend with all players in their own half. “But we kept looking for and finding solutions, we didn’t let ourselves get nervous and we deserved to win,” said the coach.

See also  Rugby, Six Nations 2022 at the start

Double goal scorer Estrada was happy “that I was able to help the team with two goals. The first goal as a defender is of course always to keep a clean sheet at the back, but if I can help the team like that, then all the better.” In general, the ÖFB U21 team is “very dangerous in standard situations because we have very good headers. We will take this knowledge with us for the future.”

U21 test match

Montag:

Austria – Moldova 4:0 (2:0)

Antalya

Tower: Estrada (3., 73.), Lang (44., 56.)

Austria: Scherf (46./Maric) – Baidoo (81./Mätzler), Estrada, Querfeld (81./Riegler), Omic (46./Kanuric) – Braunöder (81./Zirngast), Oswald (46./Fallmann), Veratschnig (69th/upholstery) – Kameri, Zimmermann (81st/bishop), Lang (69th/Osmani)

Moldova: Smalenea – Motoc (69./Forov), Bors (66./Dosca), Iovu, Cucos (46./Muntean) – Danu (66./Picus), Bulmaga (69./Calestru), Lisu (60./Curos ) – Covali (79./Covalschi), Miscov (79./Nivicov), Blanuta (46./Colis)

You may also like

Philadelphia, Embiid skips sfida with Jokic

Junior basketball players compete with Egypt, Canada and...

Against the Jews: a journey into anti-Semitism in...

GLOSA: Only 201 seconds lead. How Liberec fell...

Lavoropiù is Sponsor of Tony Arbolino

Alitalia: EU, illegal 400 million euro loan. Giorgetti,...

WTA Miami 2023, Trevisan in the quarterfinals: Ostapenko...

follow the qualifying match for Euro 2024

Football: Fifa-Eca agreement on calendar and Club World...

Fear of revenge on the family. The Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy