How to fertilize cucumbers in the bucket? Tips for healthy growth!

Because of their fresh taste, cucumbers are a favorite summer vegetable for many. You can grow them directly in the garden or in a container on the patio. However, they need the right nutrients for healthy growth and fruiting. In this article you will find out how you should fertilize cucumbers in the tub!

Which cucumber varieties are suitable for tubs

If you’re short on space and want to grow cucumbers in a container, choosing the right strains is important. This includes lots of mini cucumbers and snack cucumbers that can be eaten right off the plant! What could be better for summer! Here we have selected some cucumber varieties that are suitable for pots and tubs:

Picolino : A mini cucumber that is very productive and vigorous. It has a delicate and sweet taste and reaches a height of 1.50 m. You can harvest the cucumber when it is 12-14 cm tall. Another mini variety that is also suitable for the tub is “Iznik”

: A mini cucumber that is very productive and vigorous. It has a delicate and sweet taste and reaches a height of 1.50 m. You can harvest the cucumber when it is 12-14 cm tall. Another mini variety that is also suitable for the tub is “Iznik” Bush Pickle : a compact growing variety that has a crisp, delicate taste. Ready to pick when the fruit is about 12cm long.

: a compact growing variety that has a crisp, delicate taste. Ready to pick when the fruit is about 12cm long. Bush Crop : a bushy, ground-growing cucumber, shoots up to 1 m long, dark green, hard skin, crisp, tasty flesh

: a bushy, ground-growing cucumber, shoots up to 1 m long, dark green, hard skin, crisp, tasty flesh Isnic F1 : Mini cucumber with long oval fruits 10 to 12 cm long.

: Mini cucumber with long oval fruits 10 to 12 cm long. Minister : Mini breakfast cucumber, ideal snack vegetable. It produces fruits about 10 cm long that are crisp and juicy

: Mini breakfast cucumber, ideal snack vegetable. It produces fruits about 10 cm long that are crisp and juicy Dragonfly F1 : a variety that grows up to 1.50 m tall and also thrives in unfavorable climatic conditions.

: a variety that grows up to 1.50 m tall and also thrives in unfavorable climatic conditions. Mexican mini cucumber : “Cucamelon” is a popular miniature cucumber with fruits up to 2 – 3 cm in size.

: “Cucamelon” is a popular miniature cucumber with fruits up to 2 – 3 cm in size. „Eiffel” and “Dominica“ are snake cucumbers with a length of up to 35 centimeters. Medium-long fruits, up to 20 centimeters, form the varieties “Paska” and “Printo”.

What is the right soil for the vegetables

Best soil for cucumbers in tubs: Cucumbers are heavy feeders and grow best when planted in a light but organically rich medium. Avoid using garden soil, which is very heavy. Combine good quality potting soil with compost in a 50:50 ratio. You can buy these at any garden center. Check to see if fertilizer has already been added to the soil. If this is the case, do not add your own fertilizer when planting. How to make fertilizer for cucumbers yourself, find out here!

A notice: Cucumbers need warm soil to thrive and grow best. Do not plant cucumbers until the soil temperature reaches at least 21 degrees.

Fertilize cucumbers in the bucket – how often and when

How often to fertilize your cucumbers, depends on the type of fertilizer you choose. Some slow-release fertilizers recommend monthly fertilization. For water-soluble fertilizers, weekly fertilizing is recommended for cucumbers grown in tubs, as the nutrients will leach out more quickly, thus requiring more fertilizer. Follow the directions on the packaging of your chosen fertilizer.

When you should fertilize cucumbers in the tub: Since cucumbers are heavy feeders and need a lot of nutrients, you should add a slow-release organic fertilizer to the soil mix at the time of planting (if your soil does not already contain nutrients). This will ensure a stable supply of nutrients throughout the growing season. In addition to this, you can use a diluted liquid algae fertilizer or compost tea every three to four weeks.

Notice: Watch out for signs of overfeeding, however, such as yellowing of the vegetable leaves.

How often you should water cucumbers

You should water cucumbers regularly, especially in summer, as they are moisture-requiring vegetables. The soil in the bucket should never dry out completely, but waterlogging should also be avoided. Water regularly, twice a day on the hottest days. Always follow this rule: the larger the pot, the less often it should be watered!

How to harvest cucumbers in tubs? It is best to harvest cucumbers when the fruit is still a little underdeveloped. However, never pick the fruit by tearing it off the plants as you can damage it. Instead, use scissors to cut the fruit off the vine.