Home » The reason why more and more Android phone users are fleeing to buy iPhones is found | XFastest News
Technology

The reason why more and more Android phone users are fleeing to buy iPhones is found | XFastest News

by admin
The reason why more and more Android phone users are fleeing to buy iPhones is found | XFastest News

In the past year, the number of Android phone users who bought Apple iPhones hit a five-year high.Recently, according to a survey research report released by CIRP, it reveals the reasons why Android phone users switch to iPhone.

The first reason is the experience of Android phones. More than 53% of the respondents said that they switched to the iPhone because of experience problems with their previous Android phones, such as: old Android phones could not provide service, system aging, maintenance, and other defects affected their experience.

The second reason is new features on the iPhone, such as better cameras, enhanced accessory options, and a more intuitive user interface.

There is another one that you should not have thought of: cost. While mid-range/entry Android phones cost less than iPhones, 15% of respondents felt they “spend less than expected on a new iPhone, or spend less than they would on a comparable Android phone.”

“Anti-aging” has always been Apple’s advantage, and it has never relied on hardware to win. The core reason is that Apple’s hardware and iOS software are all designed by itself, and they can integrate and optimize the two to the extreme, so as to maximize their performance. And this also ensures that an iPhone can often be used for 3 to 5 years, and the experience will not be greatly reduced. In the 3-year or even 5-year machine cycle, the average cost per year is not high.

The CIRP report found that in the one-year period from March 2022 to March 2023, as many as 15% of consumers who bought iPhones in the US market previously used Android phones.

See also  Only Nintendo is still holding on!Microsoft Xbox Series X/S is going to increase the price - Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Compared with the previous statistical year, 11% of iPhone buyers came from the Android camp, which also means that the number of people fleeing Android and switching to iPhone has suddenly increased, hitting a new high in five years.

source of information

Further reading:

You may also like

Climate activists: Berlin reasons support last generation

The 15th generation Intel Core processor adopts TSMC...

Swipe at Netflix goes too far

movies, series and programs to see on June...

How to check nearby devices with Apple Watch?...

From the RealityPro headset to the MacBook Air...

Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Greentech Index: Why plastic packaging sucks

From the RealityPro headset to the MacBook Air...

ration electricity? The Federal Network Agency could cut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy