Traffic accident near Jajce | Info

One person was killed in a terrible traffic accident that happened last night around 11 pm on the main road Jajce – Donji Vakuf, in the town of Barice, it was confirmed for “Avaz” from the MUP SBK.

Source: Ministry of Interior of the HNK

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, and the investigation was carried out by members of the Jajce Police Department.

As Jajce online portal learns, MB from Jajce lost his life with his wife and minor child in the car at the time of the accident.

(WORLD)