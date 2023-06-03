Home » Traffic accident near Jajce | Info
World

Traffic accident near Jajce | Info

by admin
Traffic accident near Jajce | Info

One person was killed in a terrible traffic accident that happened last night around 11 pm on the main road Jajce – Donji Vakuf, in the town of Barice, it was confirmed for “Avaz” from the MUP SBK.

Source: Ministry of Interior of the HNK

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, and the investigation was carried out by members of the Jajce Police Department.

As Jajce online portal learns, MB from Jajce lost his life with his wife and minor child in the car at the time of the accident.

(WORLD)

See also  A fire broke out in a warehouse storing chemical products in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

You may also like

USA, building under construction collapses in Connecticut –...

Anxious, sleepless, in a corner of the cell:...

Wi-Fi Calling Observatory: is it really worth it?

Lionel Messi officially left PSG Sports

LIVE Inzaghi second, Brozovic decides

“Do you want to divide us? What a...

3 police officers stabbed in England | Info

Neighbors warn family with autistic child: “Too many...

Thousands of migrants cross the border between Libya...

The aunt of the murdered Serbian woman in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy