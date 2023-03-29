One of the most frequently complained problems by adolescents is that of acneic skin. Acne has negative implications both from the point of view of physical and mental well-being. In fact, living with acne-ruined skin is not easy at all. There are some mistakes to avoid and some great cleaners to use.

Among the problems that can afflict the skin, one of the most common is acne. A disorder that mainly affects adolescent boys and girls, but not only. This is not a simple problem aestheticbecause i zits they might become inflamed, causing infections. There are specific cleaners you can use to reduce the severity of the problem. Today we will try to understand what these cleansers are and, more importantly, what causes acne.

How to fight acne and the best cleansers

Acne is ainflammation of the skin that develops in the form of pimples linked to an excess of sebum, starting from the classic blackheads. Usually the most affected areas are the face, neck but also the back. As was mentioned earlier, there is not only juvenile acne, it can also develop in adulthood. This can also happen to individuals who have not suffered from this problem during their youth and the effects will be almost the same. The causes must be sought in incorrect nutrition, which could worsen the situation, but also stress, hygiene or pollution.

Among the mistakes that those who suffer from this disorder make are the washing the area too frequently with the wrong products and above all, it squeeze pimples and blackheads. Instead of the classic soap it would therefore be preferable to use some specific detergents. Failure to do so will irritate the skin and, in the worst case, promote scarring. In any case, we recommend consult a dermatologist who will be able to assess the seriousness of the situation. Acne sufferers should limit the use of creams or excessively heavy makeup on the affected parts. Furthermore, as has already been suggested, never squeeze blackheads and pimples. As for food, better prefer light dishes based on fruit and vegetables.

Best cleaners

Among the most recommended cleansers among those to be used against acne we find them for all budgets and ages. Those who are a few years older will be able to use the Caudalie Vinopure with the addition of aloe, to be purchased in pharmacies for around 17 euros. Still, La Roche-Posay Effaclar with thermal water at 11 euros. Also excellent Cerave Blemish with clay and ceramides for 9 euros. Here’s how to fight acne and the best cleansers to buy.