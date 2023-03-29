Feet are often the mirror of some situation that doesn’t work in our body.

Looking at them we can also realize that we have a very serious health problem and here’s how we can find out and stop it.

We are faced with the possibility of anticipating our body and therefore taking care of ourselves before it is too late. This is a very important way that leads us to signs to face a therapy long before the situation precipitates.

In cardiac surgery departments, the primary doctors often stop at the foot of the bed of the person who has just been operated on, to check their feet and understand how the circulation works. We therefore realize how important they can be. Eastern, alternative science has very often demonstrated that there are immediate associations between the feet and some of the vital organs of our body.

So sometimes we find ourselves seeing some things that are wrong with our feet and this could trigger a bell to do a complete check-up. Obviously we are not talking about calluses, fungus, ingrown toenails or warts, things that are common enough, to cure, but also quite insignificant in terms of general health. Let’s talk about excessive redness, suspicious itching, swelling and so on. But let’s understand something more closely.

Feet give us a clue to health

A study conducted in the United Kingdom explains how high cholesterol does not always reveal the same symptoms among those who accuse it. It therefore becomes important to deal with some analyzes with the burning toes which can be a strong alarm bell. Of course, if you’ve had a stroke, injured yourself, or worked ten hours straight on your feet, cholesterol probably has little or probably nothing to do with it.

If your toes then turn blue then you really need to be careful. In some situations it can also be recognized as a thickening of the nails in a suspicious way. Some, on the other hand, may have sensations of extreme cold and temperature difference on the legs compared to the body, which makes it clear that there are problems precisely at the level of circulation. At that point do not underestimate the matter and contact a specialized doctor.

How to cure high cholesterol

High cholesterol afflicts many people, but remedies exist. Beyond the need for pharmacological treatment if the levels are too high, as a pathology, nutrition becomes important. We would like to stress once again that you should always consult a doctor. Certainly avoiding fats could work on five macro-groups of foods to be monitored carefully. Cholesterol is obviously found in products of animal origin such as lard and butter, but also in milk, derivatives, red meat, shellfish and eggs. Obviously no one is saying to cut these things out of your diet completely, but be careful.

