How to get the heating coil clean

You may be wondering how to clean the top of the oven when it is dirty. It’s not as difficult as you might think! The heating coil and the top can shine like new again!

If you are struggling with unwanted and unpleasant smoke in the oven and are wondering what is causing it, you should check the condition of the heating coil in your appliance. If it’s in good condition, it should be able to deliver the desired amount of heat. In this article, we give you a step-by-step guide on how to clean the top of the oven that is heavily soiled.

Cleaning the top of the oven – tips, tricks and home remedies

It can be difficult to remove the oil and food debris that accumulates over time without the necessary equipment and expertise. Here is a detailed guide on how to clean the top of your oven using household materials that you most likely already have lying around at home. Follow this simple method to get your oven back to how it looked when you bought it, even if it’s been a while and has seen better days.

How often should you clean the top of the oven?

The heating coil should be cleaned regularly, as should most other parts of the appliance. You should probably do the cleaning at least once a month, or more frequently if the device is used a lot. If this is not done, unwanted smoke may develop during cooking. This results in the food being of poor quality and creating an unpleasant eating experience.

Cleaning the oven again – instructions

1. First, heat the oven to 120 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes. Please note that your oven may give off some smoke. Check whether the windows are open and the extractor hood is running. After that, switch off the oven and once it has cooled down, you can start cleaning.

2. Before you start cleaning, be sure to remove all loose food debris. You can use a scraper or spatula. If you don’t remove them right away, they will spread everywhere and make cleaning difficult.

3. The next step is to apply a cleaning solution to the surface by spraying it. You can use a mixture of water and vinegar or water and dish soap to get the top of the oven clean. Let the mixture sit for about 10 minutes to give it enough time to loosen stubborn buildup and dirt. Don’t be impatient and don’t skip this stage, because then the cleansing won’t be as effective as it could be.

4. Scrub the top with a nylon brush to remove any dirt that may have settled there. Always scrub in a circular motion to ensure each area is completely and thoroughly cleaned. Also, you should not scrub your heating coil with a metal brush as this could scratch the surface of the element.

5. To remove the cleaning solution and loosened dirt, use a clean, damp cleaning cloth. It is extremely important to use a clean cloth to avoid messy residue getting on the area to be cleaned. To remove any residue after cleaning, the top of the oven should be rinsed with water.

6. To ensure the oven top and heating rods are completely dry, use a clean and dry towel. In this way, there are no water spots or streaks on the surface. However, before using the oven again, check that the surface is completely dry. Otherwise there is a risk of the oven catching fire.

Repeat cleaning as often as necessary to keep the oven top and heating rods clean. This way you prevent build-up of debris or dirt over time and ensure that your device continues to function properly. When cleaning all of the appliances in your home, you should always use caution and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. Also, you should never use detergents or cloths while the device is hot, otherwise there is a risk of starting a fire.

Tipp: If you have an electric oven, can the heating coil be removed for cleaning?

It is also possible to disassemble the component in question, immerse it in cleaning solution and then reassemble it. To do this, however, cables must be severed, which is not easy. Failure to reinstall the heating coil correctly after cleaning can result in equipment malfunction, warranty issues, and other problems.

