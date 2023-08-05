Lease the VW T-Roc privately: Current offer with top conditions

PR/Business Insider

With the VW T-Roc the manufacturer Volkswagen seems to have met the taste of German motorists. So in this country he’s not just one of them most popular SUVsbut he is also among the best-selling vehicles of the past year. No wonder, after all, the T-Roc offers a lot of space and comfort as well as at least as much power (depending on the version up to 300 hp, which can reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h). And the best thing is: In contrast to many other SUVs, it is also quite affordable. Be The base price starts at around EUR 25,860.00 and goes up to a maximum 32.450,00 Euro. However, you drive the T-Roc even cheaper if you lease it …

VW T-Roc in private leasing: cheap deal for the SUV

… and we have already found the right offer for it! In our Leasing-Rechner we have after Deals for the VW T-Roc sought. The best offer we came across during our research is from Leasing Markt. Private customers can lease the popular SUV there for just EUR 207.00 a month*. The term is 48 Fun with a mileage of 10,000 kilometers a year (40,000 kilometers in total).

Although there is no deposit required for this offer, you must be prepared for a one-off payment. So will you 1909.00 euros for the provision and approval of the T-Roc. This is a standard payment that is also made by other providers – so you won’t be ripped off. What else do you think about the Leasing deal for the VW T-Roc* should know, we have summarized it for you here:

Leasing a VW T-Roc: The most important information at a glance

target group: Private leasing

Duration: 48 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year

Monthly Rate: 207,00 Euro

extra costs: one-time fee of 1909.00 euros for the transfer and registration of the vehicle

special payment: no

Leasingfaktor: 0,69

total cost factor: 0,82

Is the private leasing deal for the VW T-Roc worth it?

As part of this offer you pay in total 11.845,00 Euro. These total costs include 48 monthly installments of EUR 207.00 each and the transfer costs of EUR 1909.00. If you distribute the sum over the 48-month term, the result is one effective monthly rate of 246.77 euros.

A look at our leasing calculator shows that this is a pretty good rate. With other providers you pay up to 1000.00 euros for the T-Roc every month. The leasing conditions are comparable (however, equipment and design vary).

In addition, both the Leasing as well as the total cost factor below the value one lay. That’s usually an indicator of a very good leasing offer. In this respect, this deal can really be worthwhile for you if you are thinking about leasing the VW T-Roc.

The VW T-Roc at a glance

We already clarified at the beginning of this article that the VW T-Roc is popular. But what can he do? SUV offered by Leasing Markt* at all? You can find the most important key data on the T-Roc in this overview:

list price: 30.125,00 Euro

drive: Gasoline

circuit: manual

Performance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts)

top speed: 185 km/h

fuel consumption: combined 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 127 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: Rain sensor, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, parking assistance, voice control, lane departure warning, automatic climate control, on-board computer, automatic start/stop and more

Color: Grau

delivery time: about six months

