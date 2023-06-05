How to keep your brain healthy in your 60s

Even the brain gets old. The years that pass, in fact, leave their mark on this very important organ, which however can be stimulated in a positive way at any age.

Per keep the brain healthy even after i 60 yearsfor example, it is possible to implement various strategies that allow them to be strengthened cognitive abilities and protect the well-being of brain cells, even reducing the risk of developing some patologie degenerative or, more simply, always keeping the thought and the mind trained memory.

The perfect brain training recipe is made up of a number of different ingredients, starting withdiet and continuing with physical activity, sleep care and other behaviors deemed useful and effective.

Food that is good for the mind

To train the brain at the table it is important to consume certain categories of foods rich in nutritional principles fundamental. These include i Whole grainsbased on unrefined flours, capable of releasing glucose more slowly and stimulating concentration.

Even foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids they prove to be precious allies for brain health, such as walnuts, oily fish and flax seeds. A diet that includes the consumption of antioxidant foodsfinally, it can actually stimulate cognitive functions and neutralize the action of free radicals, responsible for speeding up cellular aging processes.

Green light to extra virgin olive oil, fruits such as kiwi, pomegranate and red fruits in general, vegetables such as tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, carrots and cauliflower.

The importance of sleep

Also a good one restful sleep helps maintain brain health. It is essential to sleep at least seven hours a night, in order to get out of bed rested and concentrated, also allowing yourself at least one nap during the day to recover your energy.

Lack of sleep, especially if prolonged, risks negatively affecting the quality of life and compromising both physical and mental well-being.

Activities that stimulate neurons

What are the activities that stimulate neurons and train the brain? Indulging individual preferences, even at 60 it is very useful to keep busy cultivating a hobbyorganizing trips out of town, spending time together.

Furthermore, some types of “training” such as the readingthe use of smartphones and tablets, the card game, the execution of the classic “crossword” or Sudoku. Even deciding to learn something new, for example by enrolling in a dance classlanguages, photography or anything else, can make the difference.

No sedentary lifestyle

The sedentary lifestyle it can become an enemy of both physical health and mental well-being, accelerating aging. Even when the years go by and you no longer feel as fit as you were when you were young, in fact, it is very important to exercise regularly physical activity at least two or three times a week.

This means going for a swim, riding a bike, signing up for a pilates or yoga class gentle gymnasticsor simply organize long walks alone or in company.