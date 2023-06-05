Free League Releases New Adventure Campaign for Nordic Creatures – Nordiska Väsen – Gamereactor

Liberty League has released Tales of the Lost Mountain for Norse Creatures, an epic adventure campaign for the award-winning role-playing game. Explore ancient mysteries and ancient Norse folklore, become involved in intricate intrigues, and face unspeakable horrors that lurk in the shadows as you journey across the North in an effort to uncover the truth.

The Last Mountain Legend will feature five mysteries for players to solve, all written by actor and podcaster Ellinor DiLorenzo and inspired by The Last Mountain Legend podcast. When the expansion was announced, Di Lorenzo was interviewed and had the following to say:

“As a Swede living in the US who primarily plays RPGs with Americans, Legends of the Lost Mountain is a way of bringing my own culture and traditions to the gaming table. From the sacred ritual of fika To the oft-romanticized Viking heritage, to questionable political campaigns and terrifying creatures that haunted my childhood dreams.

“The Story of the Vanishing Mountain is a love letter to my homeland, a celebration of the good and the bad, and a way for me to express my homesickness and share it with others. It’s for anyone who likes horror and a few laughs , whether non-Swedish or Swedish.

If you want, you can already pre-order the book on the Liberty League website, with delivery expected in the fall. As usual, a PDF file is also included.

