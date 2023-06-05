Home » Cardinal Parolin: The current crisis calls for a comprehensive and fraternal response – Vatican News
World

Cardinal Parolin: The current crisis calls for a comprehensive and fraternal response – Vatican News

by admin
Cardinal Parolin: The current crisis calls for a comprehensive and fraternal response – Vatican News

Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, attended the opening ceremony of the 30th anniversary conference of the “Foundation in Support of the Pope’s Centenary Encyclical” in the Vatican on June 5. “The culture of human friendship and encounter are inclusive values ​​that really know how to promote social and personal development and promote cohesion,” the cardinal said.

(Vatican News Network) Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, attended the 30th anniversary meeting of the “Foundation in Support of the Pope’s Centenary Encyclical” on June 5, and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, emphasizing the two values ​​that Pope Francis cherishes, namely ” The value of interpersonal camaraderie and a culture of encounter”. According to the cardinal, these two values ​​promote cohesion and integration.

Generic calls for peace are not enough

Starting from the conference’s theme “Building memories for the future: thinking and acting from a community perspective”, Cardinal Parolin explained: “Today it is clear to everyone that the problems of our many brothers and sisters, the actions to find solutions, Both globalization and expectations are global and require equally global responses.” Hence, “working together for the common good goes beyond general calls to promote peace or economic growth or improve the environment”.

Two values ​​advocated by the Pope

Cardinal Parolin went on to say that the “concept of the common good” must be understood, perhaps re-understood, in order to avoid “policies or activities that promote ‘partial’ solutions that may Effect”. The Pope’s culture of camaraderie and encounter offers useful perspectives on concrete common good, as both are characteristics of “open and future-oriented societies,” the secretary of state said. Interpersonal camaraderie, which is inclusive in nature, helps plan events that “are not confined to one’s own group or country,” he explained. The culture of encounter is beneficial because, far from inspiring “scattered acts of charity,” it is a “way of life” that understands how to truly respect the dignity and freedom of all people.

See also  Iran issues statement on seizure of Greek oil tanker Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Relations between the two countries should not be damaged by a third party – yqqlm

In conclusion, Card Parolin concludes that today words such as democracy, freedom, justice or solidarity “have been reduced and molded into tools of control, meaningless labels”, beautiful words attached to any action. Today, the “integral values” that those who make political or economic decisions must examine themselves are weakened, requiring “careful discrimination in order to safeguard the interests of the whole.” In essence, it is a question of “responsibility” that guides decisions and resources “to fully realize the growth and aspirations of all people, based on each individual’s dignity and identity.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

MondoXbox on Twitch: Extended Programming

US, India to boost defense industry cooperation

22nd LGBT+ Diversity Cultural Fair at Memorial da...

Succession (last season), breaking latest news of the...

Udinese – The season is over, deserved holidays...

LeBron James is moving to the Dallas Mavericks...

Small plane suspected of intruding into the high-speed...

Baluba du Kasai dog meat, a cultural exception...

Beer Bubbles, the craft beer festival returns to...

How Miško Ražnatović discovered Nikola Jokić | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy