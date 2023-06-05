Cardinal Parolin: The current crisis calls for a comprehensive and fraternal response – Vatican News

Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, attended the opening ceremony of the 30th anniversary conference of the “Foundation in Support of the Pope’s Centenary Encyclical” in the Vatican on June 5. “The culture of human friendship and encounter are inclusive values ​​that really know how to promote social and personal development and promote cohesion,” the cardinal said.

Generic calls for peace are not enough

Starting from the conference’s theme “Building memories for the future: thinking and acting from a community perspective”, Cardinal Parolin explained: “Today it is clear to everyone that the problems of our many brothers and sisters, the actions to find solutions, Both globalization and expectations are global and require equally global responses.” Hence, “working together for the common good goes beyond general calls to promote peace or economic growth or improve the environment”.

Two values ​​advocated by the Pope

Cardinal Parolin went on to say that the “concept of the common good” must be understood, perhaps re-understood, in order to avoid “policies or activities that promote ‘partial’ solutions that may Effect”. The Pope’s culture of camaraderie and encounter offers useful perspectives on concrete common good, as both are characteristics of “open and future-oriented societies,” the secretary of state said. Interpersonal camaraderie, which is inclusive in nature, helps plan events that “are not confined to one’s own group or country,” he explained. The culture of encounter is beneficial because, far from inspiring “scattered acts of charity,” it is a “way of life” that understands how to truly respect the dignity and freedom of all people.

In conclusion, Card Parolin concludes that today words such as democracy, freedom, justice or solidarity “have been reduced and molded into tools of control, meaningless labels”, beautiful words attached to any action. Today, the “integral values” that those who make political or economic decisions must examine themselves are weakened, requiring “careful discrimination in order to safeguard the interests of the whole.” In essence, it is a question of “responsibility” that guides decisions and resources “to fully realize the growth and aspirations of all people, based on each individual’s dignity and identity.”

