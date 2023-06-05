Patricia Bullrich toured Lomas de Zamora with Néstor Grindetti

In Banfield, Bullrich and Grindetti toured the local shopping center and, previously, held a meeting with an educational agenda with organized teachers, managers and parents, with whom they analyzed the education situation in the province.

During the tour, the pre-candidate for president, Patricia Bullrich, and her pre-candidate for governor, Néstor Grindetti, analyzed the problems of schools in the suburbs, building problems, the lack of investment in school infrastructure, the ideologization of curricular contents and the indoctrination experienced by teachers by the provincial government and the influence of unions.

In a conversation with residents of Lomas, the pre-candidate was categorical when talking about the low level of education of the country’s students “We have to work to find out the truth about how the children are learning. We need to know how they are learning and that teachers have the appropriate training. We have to have educational institutes that are not basic units, that are educational institutes. We want education without indoctrination. We want teacher training to be measured as well.”

For his part, the pre-candidate for Governor said: “We have to put an end to the Baradel doctrine, it did a lot of damage to education in the province, we have to make very deep educational reforms for which we need the accompaniment of the whole society and the courage and the conviction of a generation of leaders that Patricia will lead at the national level who are committed to building a society better prepared for the future”.

When talking about the insecurity expressed by the neighbors, Bullrich assured “Of course we are going to take the phones out of the prisons. The President forgets that during our government we issued a rule to prohibit cell phones in prisons and now they have returned them. It seems they want to give them more and more connectivity.”

In recent days, Bullrich and Grindetti have visited Merlo, Escobar and Lomas de Zamora. They are expected to visit the municipality of Hurlingham, in the western suburbs, this Saturday.

The pre-candidates were accompanied on their tour: Nicolas Bari, Gabriel Mercuri, the provincial Legislators: Adrián Urreli, Florencia Retamoso and Lorena Petrovich, the Councilors: Andrea Escribano, Gustavo Ganchegui, Silvia Sierra, Cecilia Gómez. The School Counselor: Carolina Vidal, Republican leaders and the leader Guillermo Morlaschi and the national deputy: Alberto Asseff.