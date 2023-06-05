An insider tip is given away on Steam

Not only the Epic Games Store distributes gifts, there are also always free games to be dusted off on Steam. There is currently a real insider tip there for free – but only for a short time.

Hue is being given away on Steam

PC gamers have one thing ahead of the console players: they can dust off free games much more often. Because not only the Epic Games Store gives away new games once a week, there are also free promotions on GOG and Steam – but often only for a few days.

Currently, for example, Steam players can get the insider tip for riddles Hue snap it up for free. The indie adventure normally costs 14.99 euros, but will until June 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m given away by the developers in the Steam store.

In Hue, your task is to maneuver your character through a 2D world and overcome obstacles in it, by changing the color of the game background. The puzzles become more and more complex as the game progresses. While you progress quite quickly at the beginning, you have to plan more and more time as the game progresses. Overall, Hue around four to six hours occupy.

Sounds interesting? Then check out a few gameplay scenes from the official trailer:

Hue official trailer

Steam players love Hue

A quick look at the Steam reviews shows that Hue seems to be a little insider tip. Because of the over 3,400 ratings submitted by the players are a proud 92 percent positive.

Looking for more free games on Steam? You can play these games permanently for free:

Most players appreciate both the art style and the steadily increasing level of difficulty from Hue. However, some note that they find the asking price of around 14.99 euros a bit steep for the rather short season. However, since this point of criticism is currently not applicable, there is hardly any reason for you not to simply give Hue a chance. The little puzzle adventure could be just the right thing for the upcoming weekend.