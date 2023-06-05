Did you know that teeth age too?

Night creams, fillers and supplements to stay young. If we do a lot from an anti-aging perspective for the skin, the same cannot be said for ours oral hygiene. Yet time acts, and strikes, especially where attention is lower. TO grow old it’s not just skin, bones and joints but also our teeth.

Italians are more attentive to diet and sport than to oral hygiene

Italians are constantly busy taking care of themselves. Nearly half of them follow one balanced diet (48%) and performs regularly physical exercise (44%), 1 in 3 do not smoke or try to avoid it. This was revealed by the new survey conducted by the Ipsos Research Institute for Mentadent Professionals.

Not only does the skin on the face change with age

The data shows that we are a people of aesthetes. Women generally pay more attention to skincare and facial skin. Among the habits put in place for counter the most obvious signs of age there are:

beauty routine with anti-wrinkle cream ;

; cleansing and make-up removal before going to bed;

before going to bed; application of sunscreen.

Teeth also undergo a degenerative process over time

In the face of widespread concern about aging of the mind (33%), skin (29%), bones and joints (24%), only 4% of compatriots are concerned about oral health in relation to the effects of the passage of time. And, significantly, only 8% are aware of the fact that our teeth age too and use specific toothpastes to help keep them young. The reason? The their regenerative process is more complexlittle is known about demineralization superficial, often leading to progressive loss of tooth enamel.

The decalogue for a smile that is always young

For a youthful mouth, use toothpastes with bio-compatible minerals

It is essential to adopt behaviors and use oral hygiene tools that allow teeth to stay white and strong. One of them is to resort to toothpastes with bio-compatible minerals that prevent erosion, like new Mentadent Professional Protect+.

Brush your teeth vertically for your oral hygiene

According to research by Top Doctor, 33% of Italians do not know that it is necessary brush verticallyspecifically from the gum towards the tooth, detaching the toothbrush each time to avoid the continuous up and down movement and not horizontally.

With dental floss you can prevent dental hypersensitivity

Dental hypersensitivity can affect any patient at any age. However, there is a prevalence in the population between the ages of 20 and 40, especially females, and in subjects affected by periodontal disease. It must be prevented brush your teeth at least twice a day for 3 to 4 minutes and floss your teeth (the bristles of the toothbrush don’t reach between one tooth and another, only the floss cleanses these areas).

Exercise also improves gum health

Mediterranean diet and sport help care for the gums in those suffering from chronic inflammation. Talking about it for the first time is a recent Italian study published in the scientific journal Journal of Periodontology which investigates the correlation between the binomial sedentary lifestyle-improper nutrition and severity of periodontal disease: poor adherence to Mediterranean diet and little physical activity would increaseby as many as 10 times, the risk of periodontitis severe.

Milk and salad are the friends of a smile

There are some foods that we could define as “friends of smile” and they are:

latte and derivatives, thanks to their calcium content; verdure especially broad-leaved ones such as spinach and lettuce, which stimulate salivation; the fruit rich in fiber such as apple, which helps cleanse the mouth; i berries because they are rich in antibacterial substances.

Citrus fruits, vinegar and beer spoil the enamel

It would be better to limit:

the intake of citrus fruits, vinegar and beer because abrasives for enamel; carbonated drinks and energy drinks that have acorrosive action; the candies and sweets that contain a high rate of sugar and can cause the onset of caries; wine, coffee and tea tend to pigment the enamel.

Remember to clean your tongue too

Let’s remember that the lingua it is potentially a reservoir of anaerobic bacteria. A single epithelial cell canIndeed, accommodate up to 100 bacteria. To ensure good oral hygiene, cleaning can be done using the classic toothbrush or using a special tool: the tongue scraper.

Replace your toothbrush at least every three months

The toothbrush should be replaced approximately every 3 or 4 months. Don’t wait for the bristles to deformleaning outward. In this case the toothbrush loses its primary function, which is to eliminate bacterial plaque and food residues from the teeth.

Never underestimate a bleeding gum

It is important to undergo regularly periodic visits to the dentist to identify and be able to treat, from the early stages, any pathological processes affecting the teeth and gums. In particular, if you see blood when you brush your teeth, don’t wait and book a check-up right away.

Have a professional oral hygiene session every 6 months

Finally it is good to undergo one professional oral hygiene session for the removal of tartar which forms in areas where home cleaning is more difficult and saliva stagnation is greater. Go to the dentist once every six months.

