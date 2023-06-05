The 27th LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

A 27th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade takes place this Sunday, June 11th, with concentration starting at 10am, on Avenida Paulista. This year, the Parade takes to the streets under the theme We Want Social Policies For LGBT+ in full and not in half.

According to the president of the NGO, Cláudia Garcia, the choice of theme is directly related to the defense of rights for people in social vulnerability.

“The time has come for the Parade to be an instrument to highlight the various dilemmas experienced by the LGBT+ population, who find themselves on the streets, with the lack of housing and jobs, poverty and social exclusion”, he reinforces.

The Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities of the City of São Paulo, in partnership with APOLGBT-SP, is preparing an elevated area for people with reduced mobility and wheelchair users to meet and rest. Added to this, there will be ropes for people with disabilities to follow the march.

The organization of the Parade will also hold a flashMob in honor of the late artist Kaká Di Polly, with drag queens lying down on Av. Paulista at the head of the first trio for a photographic record in honor of the artist.

Another novelty will be the debut of the trio with NGOs in the fight against AIDS, in honor of Argentine activist Jorge Beloqui, who was an enthusiast and one of the pioneers of the social movement to fight AIDS.

Check the schedule and order of the electric trios:

Trio 1 – Overture – LGBT+ Pride Parade Organizations in Brazil – Juan Guiã, Paulo Pringles

Trio 2 – LGBT+ Families

Trio 3 – City Hall I – Artists: Aristela

Trio 4 – City Hall II – Artist: Megam Scott

Trio 5 – City Hall III – Artist: Márcia Pantera

Trio 6 – HIV/AIDS – Artists: Xênia Star, Luh Marinatti, Lorran Ciriaco

Trio 7 – Allied People – Artist: Filipe Catto

Trio 8 – Rede de Pride – Artist: Kauan Russell

Trio 9 – Sponsors: Burger King, Philip Morris, 3M, Kellogg, Accor, Microsoft – Artists: Brunelli, Juan Nym, Dj Zuba

Trio 10 – Lesbians – Artists: Ana Dutra and Laura Finochiaro

Trio 11 – Sponsor Amstel – Artists: Pabllo Vittar, Salete Campari, Dj Transalien

Trio 12 – Gays – Artists: Fiakra, Tiago Cardoso, Gustavo Vianna and Douglas Penido

Trio 13 – Sponsor VIVO – Artists: Daniela Mercury, Agrada Gregos and Paulete Pink

Trio 14 – Bi+ – Artistas: PC and Litta

Trio 15 – Sponsorship of Mercado Livre and L’Oreal Groupe – Artists: Majur, Thiago Pantaleão and Cris Negrini.

Trio 16 – Transvestite/Trans – Artists: Boombeat, Lorenzo Zimon and Nick Cruz

Trio 17 – Sponsor: TERRA – Artists: Urias, Grag Queen, Minhoqueens and Mama Darling

Trio 18 – Sponsor: Sminorff – Artists: Pocah, WD, DJ Heey Cat and Batekoo

Trio 19 – Closing Board APOLGBT-SP- Artist: Bixarte, Luana Hansen and Tico Malagueta