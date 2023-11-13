How to Manage Coughing: Tips from Respiratory Experts

Managing the Annoying Cough: Insights from Medical Professionals

Coughing is a common and often inconvenient symptom that many people experience at some point in their lives. According to medical experts, around 80 percent of adults suffer from coughing at least a few days out of the year. While acute episodes of coughing are generally associated with infectious diseases of the upper airways and tend to resolve on their own, persistent or recurring coughing can be a cause for concern.

During a discussion at “Tempo della Salute,” Sergio Harari, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan, and Marco Confalonieri, professor of Diseases of the respiratory system at the University of Trieste, shared insights on how to manage coughing.

Harari emphasized that coughing is a vital reflex that helps protect the airways and expel foreign substances. However, if a cough persists for more than eight weeks, it becomes chronic and can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. Chronic coughing can be associated with various conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, and even rare lung diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Identifying the underlying cause of the cough is crucial in determining the appropriate treatment. Harari and Confalonieri stressed the importance of seeking medical advice to determine the best course of action. While cough suppressants and thinners can provide relief, they should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

In cases where chronic bronchitis or gastroesophageal reflux is the root cause of the cough, neglecting the symptoms can potentially lead to respiratory issues and difficulty breathing. However, there are various remedies, such as hot drinks and steam fumes, that can help alleviate coughing caused by these conditions.

There is also hope for individuals with rare lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as advancements in medical research have led to the development of drugs that can slow down the progression of the disease.

In conclusion, while coughing is a common and often bothersome symptom, proper management and seeking medical advice are essential in addressing any underlying issues and finding relief. By understanding the causes and appropriate treatments, individuals can effectively manage coughing and improve their quality of life.

