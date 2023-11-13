“Shadowwalker 2” Promotional Video Released: Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Cyberpunk Action Game’s Success

“Shadowwalker 2” Celebrates Critical Acclaim with New Promotional Video

The highly anticipated cyberpunk action game “Shadowwalker 2” has been making waves in the gaming world since its release on October 26, 2023. To celebrate the game’s critical acclaim and overwhelming positive reviews, the development team at One More Level has released a new promotional video.

The official promotional video can be viewed on 505 Games’ Traditional Chinese YouTube channel. Additionally, the two-episode development diary titled “The Download” can be watched on 505 Games’ global YouTube channel. This behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Shadowwalker 2” provides a detailed insight into the game’s development process.

“Shadowwalker 2” has received “extreme praise” on Steam and has garnered multiple positive reviews on the iconic review website Metacritic. The game offers an adrenaline-packed sequel that leverages new abilities, mobile technology, and introduces players to the trust of Jack.

Players can expect to use their katana to eliminate hordes of enemies and deadly bosses inside and outside Damota Tower, as well as engage in vehicular battles while driving an efficient motorcycle through obstacles. The game also offers a Roguelike style and highly replayable EXE mode to test players’ skills.

The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It is rated restricted and is offered in standard, deluxe, brutal, and season ticket versions, with prices varying across platforms.

For the latest news and updates, players are encouraged to follow 505 Games’ official Traditional Chinese Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as the Instagram and Facebook pages of “Shadowwalker 2”. Additionally, content creators are invited to join the 505 Games Creator Circle, which offers exclusive privileges such as early access to the game, conversations with developers, and visits to the game studio.

Overall, “Shadowwalker 2” has solidified its position as a critically acclaimed cyberpunk action game, and the new promotional video serves as a testament to its success. Fans of the game and newcomers alike are encouraged to check out the official promotional video and the development diary for a deeper look into the making of this highly praised game.

