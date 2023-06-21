Home » Why Apple’s Mac Studio beats the Mac Mini
Why Apple’s Mac Studio beats the Mac Mini

Why Apple’s Mac Studio beats the Mac Mini

Mac Mini or Studio, Apple friends were spoiled for choice when it came to a desktop computer. Now the Mac Pro is added, for the first time it receives the in-house processors, but with a base price of 8300 euros it remains a niche device whose speed and equipment only a few users need. So the question of mini or studio remains. So far, we would have recommended the Mini with a higher specification with the M2 Pro processor, because with 16 gigabytes of RAM and a 2 terabyte SSD for a price of 2300 euros, it has more than enough performance and also works silently.

Now, however, the new Studio is on the market. Private users definitely don’t need even more computing power, and by that we don’t mean the M2 Ultra processor, Apple’s fastest Den, we’re talking about the Mac Studio with M2 Max, which offers a bit more speed than the M2 Pro and in a reasonable configuration with a 2 terabyte SSD is more expensive, 3100 euros, but even the smallest variant has 32 gigabytes of RAM.

